2018 Club Excellence Program Size Breakdown

USA Swimming released the list of its bronze, silver, and gold medal swim clubs for 2018 in late December of last year, with Nation’s Capital topping the list for the fourth straight year.

Click here to learn more about the recognition process.

One of the main criticisms that often arises in regard to the Club Excellence program is that it a favors enormous teams with a handful of satellite locations, but in reality, the team size breakdown shows that 72 percent of teams receiving gold, silver, or bronze honors have 400 or fewer members.

Granted, teams with multiple hundreds of swimmers aren’t “small,” but it does go to show that it doesn’t take 1000+ swimmers to get recognition or even reach gold medal status in most cases.

Just 20 percent of the 2018 gold medal clubs have over 900 swimmers.

It is worth noting that no team was able to achieve ‘gold’ status with fewer than 200 members, and only 1 team was able to achieve that status with fewer than 300 members.

This data was posted to Facebook by USA Swimming Sport Development Consultant Jeff Allen.

Check out the entire team size breakdown below: