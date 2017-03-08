USA Swimming Hires Jeff Allen As Sport Development Consultant

After more than 30 years of coaching, USA Swimming welcomes Jeff Allen to the club development team as a Sport Development Consultant to oversee the Eastern Zone.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to be working for USA Swimming,” said Allen. “Serving the Eastern Zone is like going home as I coached there for over 23 years. I am excited to meet with coaches, teams and LSC’s to assist them in reaching their goals and objectives.”

In his new position, Allen will be responsible for providing services and support to clubs in the 12-state Eastern Zone focusing on education, communication and leadership. Allen will facilitate the success of the swim clubs as a business and organization.

“We’re thrilled to bring in someone as knowledgeable as Jeff to our team. He brings a fresh business perspective to the table as well as his extensive experience coaching,” said USA Swimming Club Development Managing Director, Pat Hogan. “We know he will be a great addition to our field services team.”

Prior to USA Swimming, Allen worked as the West Regional Team Specialist Manager for leading swimwear brand arena USA for three years where he oversaw arena’s deck staff in the western, mid-west and southwestern regions. Allen coached several teams over the years including head coach of ConocoPhillips Splash Club in Bartlesville, Okla. and Condors Swim Club in New York, N.Y. He was also active in multiple swimming organizations such as YMCA of USA Swimming Advisory Committee, Illinois and Connecticut Swimming Board of Directors.

For more information on Jeff Allen and the Club Development division please visit www.usaswimming.org.

News courtesy of USA Swimming.