Brown Caps off Senior Year Making History in North Dakota

North Dakota Boys State HS Swimming and Diving Championships

Bismarck Aquatic Center

March 3rd-4th

Final Results

The North Dakota Boys State High School Swimming and Diving Meet was held this past weekend at the Bismarck Aquatic Center. Minot High School swam in the 200 medley relay taking the top of the podium. The team of Gerald Brown, Griffin Schaeffer , Jaydon Mehlhoof, Jordan Hamilton finished with a combined time of 1:38.79 just out-touching Century High School by .02. This was the first state relay event that Minot has ever won.

Senior Gerald Brown had a historical night during the preliminaries when he took down a five-year-old record in the 100-yard backstroke by .8 seconds. Brown touched with the time of 51.16 surpassing the old best set by Obi Obembe (51.96) in 2012.

On Saturday in finals, Brown held onto his state title in the 100 backstroke touching first ( 51.71). The senior continued as he defended his title yet again, in the 200 IM (1:53.84). Brown capped off his career being a four-time individual state champion and a four-time All-State team selection. He also added to his career a state record, a state winning relay, as well as being named Senior Athlete of the Year. Brown will continue his swimming career at Lindenwood University this fall.

Zack Bueling, a junior at West Fargo Sheyenne claimed two medals this past weekend. The junior swam to a first place finish in the 100 freestyle touching the wall at 48.13. Later that night, Bueling swam the 100 backstroke to touch the wall at 53.73 placing him second.

Bismarck Century HS held on and made this their 5th year in a row to win the North Dakota State Championships with the score of 342.

Other Top Performers

50-Yard Freestyle- Luke K Bergstrom (21.67)

200-Yard Freestyle- Sam Artz (1:45.67)

100-Yard Butterfly- Dillion Stangeland (52.11)

500-Yard Freestyle- Jacob Smith (4:51.01)

100-Yard Breaststroke- Jayden Porter (59.81)

200-Yard Freestyle Relay- Fargo North (1:28.81)

400-Yard Freestyle Relay- Fargo North (3:15.97)

1 Meter Driving- Johnny Mindt (480.60)

Top 10 Team Scores