2017 Worlds: Park Tae Hwan Drops 100 FR (Day 4 Prelims Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Four-time Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan of South Korea has scratched out of the men’s 100 free heats for tomorrow morning. He was seeded 18th.

So far this week, Park has made it through to the finals of the 200 and 400 freestyles. Park was just off the medal stand in the 400 free, coming up fourth in 3:44.38 behind Sun Yang, Mack Hortonand Gabriele Detti. He finished 8th in the 200 free in 1:47.11.

Last month, Park mentioned that his main focuses for the meet would be the 200 free and 400 free, so it is not a huge surprise that he would drop the sprint event. However, he is still entered in the 1500 free for later this week.

You can see a list of the top day 4 prelims scratches below:

  • Park Tae Hwan (KOR) – 100 free, 18th seed
  • Renzo Tjon-a-Joe (SUR) – 100 free, 36th seed
  • Markus Lie (NOR) – 200 IM, 33rd seed
  • Luxembourg – mixed 4×100 medley relay

 

mike in dallas

didn’t he have some WADA issues or am i thinking of Sun yang?
or am i wrong on both accounts.

19 days 23 hours ago
JUST SAYIN

Actually you’re right with both not too recently but in the past 3 years

19 days 22 hours ago
T Kim

The head of Korean sports ministry didn’t like Park. He tried to drop Park from national team members and recommended him to receive some medical treatment from the doctor who later injected him a testosterone containing drug. The doctor made him feel safe and told him not too worry about any doping related issue. Park did not understand any conspiracy that was going on at that time.

2 days 21 hours ago
T Kim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abq8rlbemTY

50 minutes 6 seconds ago
Americans are the biggest dopers

Mr Park taehwan is a fine gentleman

19 days 16 hours ago
