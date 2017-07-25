2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Four-time Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan of South Korea has scratched out of the men’s 100 free heats for tomorrow morning. He was seeded 18th.
So far this week, Park has made it through to the finals of the 200 and 400 freestyles. Park was just off the medal stand in the 400 free, coming up fourth in 3:44.38 behind Sun Yang, Mack Horton, and Gabriele Detti. He finished 8th in the 200 free in 1:47.11.
Last month, Park mentioned that his main focuses for the meet would be the 200 free and 400 free, so it is not a huge surprise that he would drop the sprint event. However, he is still entered in the 1500 free for later this week.
You can see a list of the top day 4 prelims scratches below:
- Park Tae Hwan (KOR) – 100 free, 18th seed
- Renzo Tjon-a-Joe (SUR) – 100 free, 36th seed
- Markus Lie (NOR) – 200 IM, 33rd seed
- Luxembourg – mixed 4×100 medley relay
5 Comments on "2017 Worlds: Park Tae Hwan Drops 100 FR (Day 4 Prelims Scratch Report)"
didn’t he have some WADA issues or am i thinking of Sun yang?
or am i wrong on both accounts.
Actually you’re right with both not too recently but in the past 3 years
The head of Korean sports ministry didn’t like Park. He tried to drop Park from national team members and recommended him to receive some medical treatment from the doctor who later injected him a testosterone containing drug. The doctor made him feel safe and told him not too worry about any doping related issue. Park did not understand any conspiracy that was going on at that time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abq8rlbemTY
Mr Park taehwan is a fine gentleman