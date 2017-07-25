2017 Worlds: Park Tae Hwan Drops 100 FR (Day 4 Prelims Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Four-time Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan of South Korea has scratched out of the men’s 100 free heats for tomorrow morning. He was seeded 18th.

So far this week, Park has made it through to the finals of the 200 and 400 freestyles. Park was just off the medal stand in the 400 free, coming up fourth in 3:44.38 behind Sun Yang, Mack Horton, and Gabriele Detti. He finished 8th in the 200 free in 1:47.11.

Last month, Park mentioned that his main focuses for the meet would be the 200 free and 400 free, so it is not a huge surprise that he would drop the sprint event. However, he is still entered in the 1500 free for later this week.

