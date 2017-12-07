2017 Winter Juniors West: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

The 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. Jack LeVant is one to watch tonight after a big swim in the 500 free prelims. Levant is now just a second shy of the Meet Record. Top seed Jack Dolan may also make waves as he races for gold in the 50 free tonight. The women’s 200 IM battle between Coleen Gillilan, Vanessa Pearl, and Zoe Bartel could be one of the best races of the day.

GIRLS’ 500 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club, 4:37.82 – 2015

BOYS’ 500 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club, 4:14.42 – 2017

GIRLS’ 200 IM – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:54.02 – 2017

BOYS’ 200 IM – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming, 1:42.77 – 2015

GIRLS’ 50 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Abbie Wietzeil, Canyons Aquatics, 21.49 – 2014

BOYS’ 50 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 18.71 – 2016

GIRLS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Fort Collins Area Swim Team, 3:35.12 – 2016

BOYS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS