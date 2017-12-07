2017 Winter Juniors East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

The 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. One of the swimmers to look out for is Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler, who will take on the 500 free/50 free double. Kibler is the reigning Meet Record holder in the 500 free. Brothers Carson Foster and Jacob Foster will battle it out as the top 2 seeds in the 200 IM. Nashville Aquatic Club’s 14-year-old Gretchen Walsh made history with a new NAG Record this morning and will chase the 22-second barrier in the 50 free. Sister Alex Walsh is chasing her own Meet Record in the 200 IM and will race alongside Gretchen in the 50 free shortly after.

GIRLS’ 500 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club, 4:37.82 – 2015

BOYS’ 500 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club, 4:15.36 – 2016

GIRLS’ 200 IM – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:54.48 – 2016

BOYS’ 200 IM – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming, 1:42.77 – 2015

GIRLS’ 50 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Abbie Wietzeil, Canyons Aquatics, 21.49 – 2014

BOYS’ 50 FREE – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 18.71 – 2016

GIRLS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Fort Collins Area Swim Team, 3:35.12 – 2016

BOYS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS