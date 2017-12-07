2017 Winter Juniors East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, TN
The 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. One of the swimmers to look out for is Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler, who will take on the 500 free/50 free double. Kibler is the reigning Meet Record holder in the 500 free. Brothers Carson Foster and Jacob Foster will battle it out as the top 2 seeds in the 200 IM. Nashville Aquatic Club’s 14-year-old Gretchen Walsh made history with a new NAG Record this morning and will chase the 22-second barrier in the 50 free. Sister Alex Walsh is chasing her own Meet Record in the 200 IM and will race alongside Gretchen in the 50 free shortly after.
GIRLS’ 500 FREE – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club, 4:37.82 – 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
BOYS’ 500 FREE – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club, 4:15.36 – 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
GIRLS’ 200 IM – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:54.48 – 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
BOYS’ 200 IM – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming, 1:42.77 – 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
GIRLS’ 50 FREE – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Abbie Wietzeil, Canyons Aquatics, 21.49 – 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
BOYS’ 50 FREE – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 18.71 – 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
GIRLS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Fort Collins Area Swim Team, 3:35.12 – 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
BOYS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, 3:13.37 – 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
6 Comments on "2017 Winter Juniors East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap"
I timed the 50 free split from last night and have around 21.4. 8 strokes the first 25 is unreal. I am predicting 22.0 tonight for Gretchen Walsh.
Hoping she sneaks under 22. A 21.9 for a 14 year old would be awesome!
Live stream or just the West is being live streamed?
Unfortunately we’re not seeing a live stream for the east but I’ll update if that changes!
Thank you. Makes no sense to me.
Accidentally hit the post button 2x.
Is this going to be streamed live?