2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 15-18, 2017
  • CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
  • Event schedule
  • Real-time results – diving
  • Real-time results – swimming
  • Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
  • Championship Central

 

Women’s Ups/Downs

Emory left no doubt about their intentions to secure an eighth consecutive NCAA Division III title at the 2017 Championships. The Eagles had a huge morning on Day One, gaining an extra 32 points over their already dominant position in the pre-tournament seedings in the 200 IM and 50 free alone. Kenyon had a nice pick-up in the 500 free, but gave up a little ground in the medley relay. Washington & Lee had an outstanding relay, and Calvin did better than expected in the 50 free. Bates, Pomona-Pitzer, and Wisconsin- Eau Claire had disappointing Day One outings vis-à-vis expectations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of finals:

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 3-Mtr 200 Med Relay Day 1 Indiv Totals Day 1 Relay Totals
Emory University 0/1 2/2 2/2 0/0 1/0 4/5 1/0
Williams College 1/1 1/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 4/2 1/0
Kenyon College 2/3 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/3 1/0
Denison University 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
Ithaca College 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/3 0/1
New York University 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0
Calvin College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
University of Chicago 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Washington University (MO) 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Bates College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Centre College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
DePauw University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Illinois Wesleyan University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Mount Union 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
SUNY Fredonia 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of St. Thomas 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wellesley College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Whitworth University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Johns Hopkins University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Connecticut College 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0
Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
Bowdoin College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carleton College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Smith College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
St. Catherine University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
University of Mary Washington 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
University of Redlands 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predicted Scores (**only includes 155 of 310 diving points**)

Team Day 1 Prelims +/- Psych Projected Day 4 Finish
Emory University 136 30 526
Williams College 94 0 417
Kenyon College 91 21 409
Denison University 72 -6 323
New York University 53 0 184
Mass Institute of Technology 52 7 148
Ithaca College 51 3 51
Connecticut College 32 3 86
Johns Hopkins University 32 3 102
Washington University (MO) 29 -7 169
University of St. Thomas 24 -7 125
Washington & Lee University 22 18 108
Calvin College 19 12 67
Wheaton College (IL) 17 8 54
Illinois Wesleyan University 17 2 36
Centre College 16 0 16
Wellesley College 15 0 15
University of Chicago 15 -7 122
SUNY Fredonia 14 0 14
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14 -1 50

 

