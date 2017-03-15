2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 15-18, 2017

CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas

Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s Ups/Downs

Emory left no doubt about their intentions to secure an eighth consecutive NCAA Division III title at the 2017 Championships. The Eagles had a huge morning on Day One, gaining an extra 32 points over their already dominant position in the pre-tournament seedings in the 200 IM and 50 free alone. Kenyon had a nice pick-up in the 500 free, but gave up a little ground in the medley relay. Washington & Lee had an outstanding relay, and Calvin did better than expected in the 50 free. Bates, Pomona-Pitzer, and Wisconsin- Eau Claire had disappointing Day One outings vis-à-vis expectations.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of finals:

Team 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 3-Mtr 200 Med Relay Day 1 Indiv Totals Day 1 Relay Totals Emory University 0/1 2/2 2/2 0/0 1/0 4/5 1/0 Williams College 1/1 1/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 4/2 1/0 Kenyon College 2/3 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/3 1/0 Denison University 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Ithaca College 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/3 0/1 New York University 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0 Calvin College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 University of Chicago 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Washington University (MO) 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 Bates College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Centre College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 DePauw University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Illinois Wesleyan University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Mount Union 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 SUNY Fredonia 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 University of St. Thomas 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wellesley College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Whitworth University 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Johns Hopkins University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Connecticut College 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/2 1/0 Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 Bowdoin College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carleton College 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Smith College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 St. Catherine University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 University of Mary Washington 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 University of Redlands 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

