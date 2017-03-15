2017 NCAA Division III Women: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 15-18, 2017
- CISD Natatorium, Shenandoah, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Women’s Ups/Downs
Emory left no doubt about their intentions to secure an eighth consecutive NCAA Division III title at the 2017 Championships. The Eagles had a huge morning on Day One, gaining an extra 32 points over their already dominant position in the pre-tournament seedings in the 200 IM and 50 free alone. Kenyon had a nice pick-up in the 500 free, but gave up a little ground in the medley relay. Washington & Lee had an outstanding relay, and Calvin did better than expected in the 50 free. Bates, Pomona-Pitzer, and Wisconsin- Eau Claire had disappointing Day One outings vis-à-vis expectations.
Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of finals:
|Team
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|3-Mtr
|200 Med Relay
|Day 1 Indiv Totals
|Day 1 Relay Totals
|Emory University
|0/1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/0
|4/5
|1/0
|Williams College
|1/1
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|4/2
|1/0
|Kenyon College
|2/3
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|3/3
|1/0
|Denison University
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|2/1
|1/0
|Ithaca College
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|2/1
|0/1
|Mass Institute of Technology
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|1/3
|0/1
|New York University
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Calvin College
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|University of Chicago
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Washington University (MO)
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|Bates College
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Carnegie Mellon University
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Centre College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|DePauw University
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Mount Union
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|SUNY Fredonia
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|University of St. Thomas
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Wellesley College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Wheaton College (IL)
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Whitworth University
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Johns Hopkins University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Connecticut College
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/2
|1/0
|Trinity University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|Bowdoin College
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Carleton College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Smith College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|St. Catherine University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|SUNY Geneseo
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|University of Mary Washington
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|University of Redlands
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Amherst College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|24/24
|8/8
*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).
Predicted Scores (**only includes 155 of 310 diving points**)
|Team
|Day 1 Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Projected Day 4 Finish
|Emory University
|136
|30
|526
|Williams College
|94
|0
|417
|Kenyon College
|91
|21
|409
|Denison University
|72
|-6
|323
|New York University
|53
|0
|184
|Mass Institute of Technology
|52
|7
|148
|Ithaca College
|51
|3
|51
|Connecticut College
|32
|3
|86
|Johns Hopkins University
|32
|3
|102
|Washington University (MO)
|29
|-7
|169
|University of St. Thomas
|24
|-7
|125
|Washington & Lee University
|22
|18
|108
|Calvin College
|19
|12
|67
|Wheaton College (IL)
|17
|8
|54
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|17
|2
|36
|Centre College
|16
|0
|16
|Wellesley College
|15
|0
|15
|University of Chicago
|15
|-7
|122
|SUNY Fredonia
|14
|0
|14
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|14
|-1
|50
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!