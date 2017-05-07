2017 Arena PSS – Atlanta: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

The final session of the Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta is set to get underway, with the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM and the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free on the schedule.

There were many scratches after prelims, including top seeded Kelsi Worrell out of the women’s 200 fly. Check them all out here.

The top seeded swimmers in the distance events had the option to swim there race either in the morning or at night, with many opting to swim this morning. Katie Ledecky swam 8:15.71 this morning to post the top time in the women’s 800 free, while the men’s 1500 saw a battle between Felix Auboeck (15:16.63) and Marcelo Acosta (15:16.95) all the way down to the wire.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

US Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary T. Meagher, 1981

GT Pool Record: 2:07.29, Susie O’Neill, 1995

After Nation Capital’s Cassidy Bayer got out to a slight lead early on, 2016 US Olympian in this event Hali Flickinger took over the race at the halfway mark and pulled away for the win in 2:08.90. That swim was just 13 one-hundredths off her 2:08.77 season best that has her 16th in the world.

Bayer and Ruby Martin were battling for 2nd for most of the race, but Lauren Case closed strong in 33.7 to run them both down and take the runner-up spot in 2:10.50. Bayer touched third, and Martin was 4th in 2:11.15. Flickinger was the only non-teenager in the A-final.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

US Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

GT Pool Record: 1:56.51, Denis Pankratov, 1996

Early on it was Joseph Schooling and Tom Shields out front of the pack, with Schooling 1st at the 100 wall in 55.32. Chase Kalisz moved past Shields on the 3rd 50 and battled it out for the win with Schooling down the stretch, pulling away on the last few strokes for the win in 1:55.94. Schooling touched 2nd in 1:56.45, dropping nearly five seconds from his prelim swim. That swim was just off Kalisz’s season best of 1:55.82 which ranks him 11th in the world.

Top seed from the morning Marcos Lavado ran down Shields to take 3rd, with Shields ending up 5th due to a 32.3 final 50, coming in at 1:58.61. Jack Conger got by him for 4th in 1:58.54.

Despite not scratching, Gunnar Bentz was a no-show for the final.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

US Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:05.83, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Lilly King accelerated an early lead of over a second at the 50 wall in 30.74, sailing to the win in a time of 1:06.20. That swim ranks her 4th in the world for the season.

Miranda Tucker pulled away from Andrea Cottrell on the back half to take 2nd in 1:07.95, with Cottrell was 3rd in 1:08.36.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

US Open Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

GT Pool Record: 1:00.31, Brendan Hansen, 2011

Andrew Wilson got out to an early advantage and held on over the closing meters to take the win in 1:01.07. He was six tenths slower than the prelims.

Wilson managed to hold off Fink and Funk, as Nic Fink and Richard Funk both gained on Wilson in the closing metres. Fink ended up 2nd, and Funk was 3rd. Kevin Cordes was right there in the thick of it, taking 4th in 1:01.40.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

US Open Record: 58.67, Missy Franklin , 2013

, 2013 GT Pool Record: 59.86, Ali Deloof, 2017

Club Wolverine’s Ali Deloof had another strong swim in the 100 back, finishing a tenth off her morning swim in 59.96 to take the win. Her prelim time of 59.86 broke Missy Franklin‘s pool record. She currently sits 10th in the world with her 59.82 from Indianapolis.

Grace Ariola had a slight improvement from the morning in 1:00.71 for 2nd, and Claire Adams held off a charging Hali Flickinger (1:01.60) for 3rd in 1:01.54.

Deloof’s sistes, Gabby and Catie, both swam the A-final alongside one another in lanes 1 and 2. They ended up tying for 6th in 1:02.55.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

US Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

GT Pool Record: 53.08, Ryan Murphy, 2016

As expected Ryan Murphy was out first at the 50 wall in 25.78, with Ryosuke Irie sitting second over four tenths back. Coming home Irie began to make up ground and Murphy and pulled even with him over the final strokes. At the touch it was Irie in 53.50, with Murphy back by three one-hundredths in 53.53. Irie’s back 50 was a blazing 27.30.

Irie just misses his season best of 53.46 which has him 4th in the world, while Murphy takes over 5th edging past Australia’s Mitch Larkin (53.54).

It was Jacob Pebley taking 3rd in 54.45, holding off Akrady Vyatchanin (54.65) and David Gamburg (54.82). In the B-final, Germany’s Christian Diener took off 1.4 from the morning to win the heat in 54.79.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

US Open Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

GT Pool Record: 2:09.39, Caitlin Leverenz, 2011

Melanie Margalis opened up a big lead on the backstroke leg and continued to extend it throughout the rest of the race, touching 1st in a time of 2:11.43. She was exactly 1 second off her season best from Indi that ranks her 8th in the world.

It was a very tight battle for 2nd, as Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo‘s 30.9 split pulled her past Brooke Forde and Siobhan Haughey for the spot. She touched in 2:14.40, with Forde 3rd in 2:14.59, and Haughey 4th in 2:14.79.

MEN’S 200 IM FINAL

US Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte, 2009

GT Pool Record: 1:59.27, Darian Townsend, 2011

Chase Kalisz finished off an impressive double tonight, winning the 200 IM in a personal best 1:57.21. After Matthew Josa had the lead at the 50, Kalisz took off from the field, including 33.3 and 27.9 splits on breast and free, to win the race and post the 4th fastest time in the world this year. Kalisz has now gone 4-for-4 in finals this weekend, winning the 200 breast, 200 fly and sweeping the IMs.

Jay Litherland had a solid drop of 1.8 seconds from prelims to take 2nd in 2:01.11, and Ryosuke Irie closed in 28.26 to finish off an impressive double himself taking 3rd. Angel Martinez (2:02.99) and Mack Darragh (2:03.59) took 4th and 5th.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

US Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 GT Pool Record: 8:15.71, Katie Ledecky, 2017

After Ledecky posted an 8:15.71 this morning, Texas’ Joanna Evans posted the top time in the finals heat at 8:36.10, just getting by G Ryan and Rose Bi for 2nd place overall.

Also moving into the top-8 from the finals heat was Easop Lee and Summer Finke, 7th and 8th overall.

MEN’S 1500 FREE (TIMED FINAL) – Results Through Prelims