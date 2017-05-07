4-Time World Champion Tully Kearney Moved from S9 to S7 Class

  5 Braden Keith | May 07th, 2017 | Britain, Europe, News, Paralympic & IPC Swimming

Courtesy: OnEdition

European Record holder and 4-time World Champion Tully Kearney has been reclassified to the S7/SB6/SM7 classes. Kearney underwent a classification review at the recent Para-Swimming World Series meet in Sheffield.

Her exceptions are now listed as A, 6, 12+. The definition of those codes:

  • A – Assistance Required during start
  • 6 – Simultaneous Intent to Touch in breaststroke and butterfly
  • 12+ – Leg Drag of Show Intent to Kick in breaststroke (Dolphin Kick is Able to Be Performed)

The 20-year old Kearney has won 8 World Championship mmedals in her career, including 4 at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow. There, she won the 100 fly (S9), 400 free (S9), and 200 IM (SM9), and as a member of Britain’s 34 point 400 medley relay.

She also won a silver medal in the S9 100 backstroke and a bronze on Britain’s 34-point 400 free relay.

She was born with cerebral palsy and generalised dystonia that affects her lower limbs and left hand side of her body, according to a 2014 article in The Boldmere Swim Club Swimming Times newsletter.

Kearney withdrew from last summer’s Paralympic Games in Rio while battling a shoulder injury. She was granted medical dispensation to swim on the team in Rio, in spite of not qualifying, but wound up having to withdraw.

in spite of her injury and missing the Paralympics, Kearney ranked 4th in 2016 in the 400 free among S9s (4:47.55) and 10th in the 100 fly (1:11.28). By comparison, the fastest times in the world in 2016 in the S7 class for those events were 5:05.77 and 1:18.65, respectively. Her 2016 best times both would easily be World Records in the S7 category.

Other British National Teamers reclassed include Megan Richter, who was moved from the S9 class to the S8 class; and Paralympic gold and bronze medalist Alice Tai, who was moved from the S10 class to the S9 class.

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "4-Time World Champion Tully Kearney Moved from S9 to S7 Class"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
ShonaD
Kearney competed as S10 in 2013. The point score for S10 is 266-285. Then as a S9 and multiple World Champion in 2015. The point score for S9 is 241-265. Then as an S7 she swam 100 free, was dq’d in 100 breast and then went home. The point score for S7 is 166-190. So the good old IPC expect us to believe a whopping (maximum) point deficit of 95 points since her S10 classification in 2013? I don’t think so, particularly given the quality of her swims during 2015 and 2016. In addition Kearney has exceptions to the FINA rules 12+. A ‘+’ neans that she has scored more than 3 points (out of a possible 5) in hip… Read more »
Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 day 5 hours ago
Taa
The point score for S7 is 191-215. I do think it is difficult to get down under that 215 mark if you have two working limbs which in theory gives you 150pts or 50% of your body is fully functioning and then to get to a score of 215 you would have to score under 65 out of 150 which is 43% of function which is about 2/5 on all the tests. if you average 2/5 on two of your limbs you are in pretty rough shape physically I said this before but I do think its really hard to fake being a 7 because you should really have a noticeable and real physical hindrance. To me I don’t think… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 12 seconds ago
Fred
It will be interesting to see her swim at a major competition like World Champs. Will her legs suddenly miraculously work like Lakeisha Patterson’s “dead leg” that seems to be able to function quite normally when she needs to go fast? With that classification and the diagnosis of generalised dystonia which has deteriorated very rapidly she should be showing clear signs of abnormal movement patterns. Another one to watch out for is Australia’s Abigail Lihou of the lane rope pulling fame – another dead leg in the water but she can walk and jump on it. The lane rope pulling footage shows she has complete control of the leg she cannot move in the water – it would take a… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 hours 41 minutes ago
ShonaD

The Classification schedule for Indianapolis is up on the IPC website. Maddison Elliott is not joining her dodgy team mates Leonhardt, Lihou and Patterson. What is very interesting about this is that Maddison Elliott, should she be classed up to S9, does not have any S9 qualifying times for 2017 IPC World Championships. Tiffany Thomas Kane is also missing from the list.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 hours 3 minutes ago
Taa

Rio times count so of course she has qualifying times even as a 9. They can go to the Berlin Open if they want to be classed prior to Mexico City

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 24 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

The most common question asked about Braden Keith is "when does he sleep?" That's because Braden has, in two years in the game, become one of the most prolific writers in swimming at a level that has earned him the nickname "the machine" in some circles. He first got his feet …

Read More »