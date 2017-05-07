4-Time World Champion Tully Kearney Moved from S9 to S7 Class

European Record holder and 4-time World Champion Tully Kearney has been reclassified to the S7/SB6/SM7 classes. Kearney underwent a classification review at the recent Para-Swimming World Series meet in Sheffield.

Her exceptions are now listed as A, 6, 12+. The definition of those codes:

A – Assistance Required during start

6 – Simultaneous Intent to Touch in breaststroke and butterfly

12+ – Leg Drag of Show Intent to Kick in breaststroke (Dolphin Kick is Able to Be Performed)

The 20-year old Kearney has won 8 World Championship mmedals in her career, including 4 at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow. There, she won the 100 fly (S9), 400 free (S9), and 200 IM (SM9), and as a member of Britain’s 34 point 400 medley relay.

She also won a silver medal in the S9 100 backstroke and a bronze on Britain’s 34-point 400 free relay.

She was born with cerebral palsy and generalised dystonia that affects her lower limbs and left hand side of her body, according to a 2014 article in The Boldmere Swim Club Swimming Times newsletter.

Kearney withdrew from last summer’s Paralympic Games in Rio while battling a shoulder injury. She was granted medical dispensation to swim on the team in Rio, in spite of not qualifying, but wound up having to withdraw.

in spite of her injury and missing the Paralympics, Kearney ranked 4th in 2016 in the 400 free among S9s (4:47.55) and 10th in the 100 fly (1:11.28). By comparison, the fastest times in the world in 2016 in the S7 class for those events were 5:05.77 and 1:18.65, respectively. Her 2016 best times both would easily be World Records in the S7 category.

Other British National Teamers reclassed include Megan Richter, who was moved from the S9 class to the S8 class; and Paralympic gold and bronze medalist Alice Tai, who was moved from the S10 class to the S9 class.