2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Swimmers are gearing up for the 3rd and final prelims session of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin. This morning’s action will include the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 IM. The women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free heats will take place at the end of the session, but the top 8 seeded swimmers in each of those events will swim in finals only.

In today’s prelims, we’ll see Andrew Wilson, Nic Fink, and Josh Prenot take on the 100 breast to set up a potential rematch after the three swimmers raced in the 200 breast on Friday. The 100 back will feature U.S. Olympic backstrokers Matt Grevers and Jacob Pebley, while Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto will take on the 200 fly and 200 IM. On the women’s side, Melanie Margalis will be taking on a double with swims in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Her Georgia teammate Hali Flickinger is the top seed in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Georgia’s Hali Flickinger was a full 2 seconds ahead of the 200 fly field, taking the top seed in 2:10.32. U.S. Junior National Teamer Taylor Pike earned the 3rd seed for finals at 2:13.11, finishing just behind 2nd seed Hannah Saiz (2:12.58). U.S. National Teamer Eva Merrell will also be in the mix tonight after placing 6th in 2:15.21.

MEN’S 200 FLY

North Texas Nadadores’ Jack LeVant led the way through 200 fly prelims. LeVant was just a second shy of his lifetime best this morning, taking the top seed for finals in 2:01.41. Picking up 2nd was Japan’s Daiya Seto in 2:02.02. Seto swam a personal best in the 100 fly earlier in the meet and looked great in last night’s 400 IM final. Look for him to put up another world-ranked time in tonight’s final.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

The top 3 of the women’s 100 breast were within 2 tenths of each other, with Melanie Margalis (1:08.70) and Breeja Larson (1:08.79) taking the top 2 spots. NC State’s Kayla Brumbaum swam a lifetime best 1:09.10 to take 4th behind Imogen Clark (1:08.84). Nashville Aquatic Club’s 15-year-old Alex Walsh was 5th with a 1:10.23.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Andrew Wilson and Michael Andrew were separated by just a tenth this morning, with Wilson taking top seed for finals in 1:00.95 ahead of Andrew’s 1:01.05. Nic Fink (1:01.99) and Josh Prenot (1:02.05) will swim alongside them tonight after taking 3rd and 4th respectively.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Lucie Nordmann earned top seed for finals with a 1:01.54 this morning. Canada’s Hillary Caldwell (1:02.17), who won the 200 back last night, finifhed a nail ahead of Danielle Hanus (1:02.21) as they went 2nd and 3rd respectively. NC State teammates Elise Haan and Alexia Zevnik rounded out the top 5 with a pair of 1:02.4s.

Canadian junior standouts Taylor Ruck, who swims for Scottsdale Aquatic Club, and Kayla Sanchez each earned a slot in the final. Mackenzie Glover, who made the podium in the 200 back last night, squeaked into the final at 8th.

MEN’S 100 BACK

U.S. Olympic backstrokers Cal’s Jacob Pebley and Matt Grevers will be racing in the middle of the pool for tonight’s 100 back final. Pebley was the fastest man through the heats with a 54.60, while Grevers took 2nd in 55.08. Academy Bullets’ Sean Lehane (55.66) and NC State’s Hennessey Stuart (55.71), who each medaled in last night’s 200 back, came in at 3rd and 4th respectively.

Stuart’s NC State teammate Coleman Stewart will join him in the final after posting a lifetime best 56.83 to take 7th behind Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer (56.76).

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM