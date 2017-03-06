2016 U.S Olympian Kevin Cordes Joins Team Speedo

2016 U.S Olympian Kevin Cordes Signs with Speedo

Kevin Cordes has announced via Instagram that he will be joining team Speedo.

The Olympic gold medalist joins #TeamSpeedo full of elite swimmers like Cullen Jones, Nathan Adrian, Missy Franklin and most recently, Katie Meili.

The Naperville, Illinois native competed collegiately at the University of Arizona where as an 18-year-old broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record and NCAA Freshmen record in the 100 Breaststroke with the time of 51.76. At the same meet, he broke the 17-18 National age group record in the 200 breaststroke.

At the 2012 NCAA Division I championships, Cordes won the 100 breast in 51.32, breaking the American Record, while also being part of Arizona’s winning 200 medley relay team.

Since then, he has competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics where the American breaststroker won his first Olympic gold in the 400-meter medley relay.

