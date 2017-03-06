The Bowman Effect: Arizona State’s Momentum in the Pac-12

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

In Bob Bowman‘s 2nd year as head coach, the ASU men finished 4th at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships. That may not seem significant place-wise, but their performances shed a bright light on the future of the program. The Sun Devils scored the highest amount of points at the conference meet in the history of the program, racking up a final score of 531 to move ahead of in-state rival Arizona.

From ASU’s Press Release:

“ASU finished fourth in the meet (531) while Stanford (784), Cal (767), and USC (657) went 1-2-3. The Sun Devils finished ahead of Arizona (360) and Utah (257), and with a finish ahead of the Wildcats, picked up a Territorial Cup point for the 2016-17 season. ASU finishes ahead of U of A for the first time since 2003.



The fourth place finish is Arizona State’s highest for the men since 2008 when they also finished fourth while their 531 points was the highest number of points accumulated in a Pac-10/12 championship as a team.”

Arizona State only earned 2 medals in 2016: A bronze from the 400 free relay and a bronze from Christian Lorenz in the 200 breast. In 2017, they quadrupled that with 8 total medals. The team brought home 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Their 400 free relay victory was just their 4th relay title in program history. While the 400 free relay was the only relay they medaled in last season, they landed on the podium in 3 relays this time around.

One of the biggest stars for the Sun Devils over the weekend was freshman Cameron Craig, who brought home 2 gold medals after his performances in the 100 free (41.95) and 200 free (1:31.71), earning Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet honors. His 200 free time was a new Pac-12 Meet Record, and he’s now the 9th fastest performer ever in the event.

Fellow freshman Ben Olszewski was also a top 8 finisher, placing 4th in the 1650 free and 7th in the 500 free. Senior Richard Bohus led the way for the upperclassmen putting up 2 NCAA ‘A’ cut times. Bohus picked up silver in the 100 back (45.23) and bronze in the 200 back (1:39.52).

Throughout the meet, the Sun Devils rewrote the school record book over 15 times. They’ll now prepare for the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 23-25.