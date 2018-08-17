2016 U.S. Olympian Jacob Pebley Joining Team Elite – San Diego

2016 U.S. Olympian and U.S. National Team member Jacob Pebley has moved to San Diego and will be joining the Team Elite pro training group coached by 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s head coach David Marsh.

The club is based out of UCSD, where Pebley’s wife Nikki is currently attending medical school.

Pebley qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team in the 200 back, where he placed 5th. A year later, at the 2017 World Championships, he placed 3rd in the same event. Internationally, he’s also been a member of the 2016 Short Course World Championship team (three silver medals), and the 2015 World University Games team (where he won the 200 back).

Pebley had been training with the post-grad group under Dave Durden at his alma mater Cal, where, among others, he swam daily with the defending Olympic Champion in the event, Ryan Murphy.

At the recent 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, Pebley won the B-Final in the 200 back. He fell to that heat after being the 3rd-fastest swimmer in prelims (1:55.95), but because the two swimmers in front of him (Murphy and Austin Katz) were also Americans, by rule, he was moved to the B Final.

In that B Final, he swam 1:57.12. He also swam 53.96 in the 100 back prelims.

Pebley’s 1:55.68 from Nationals still leaves him as the 2nd qualifier for the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships.

Pebley’s move will join a growing backstroke group that includes Japanese 3-time Olympic-medalist Ryosuke Irie, and women’s 100 backstroke World Record holder Kathleen Baker (when she’s not at Cal attending classes), among others.

Pebley isn’t the only Cal Bear who will be making the move south. Cal alumni Chris Rogers, who spent the last 4 years as the Junior Aquatics Manager at the Olympic Club in the Bay Area, will join Team Elite – San Diego as an assistant coach.