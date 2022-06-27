2016 Colombian Olympian Jorge Murillo Goes 1:02.63 100 Breast at TAC Classic

TAC Triangle Classic

June 16-19, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Cary, NC

Some of the top athletes from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia traveled to Cary, North Carolina last weekend for the TAC Triangle Classic at Triangle Aquatic Center.

Highlighting the boys side of the meet was 30 year old Jorge Murillo swam a 1:02.63 in the 100 breaststroke. Murillo represented Colombia at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Rio, he swam a 59.93 to set a national record in prelims. He advanced to semi-finals where he swam a 1:00.81 to finish 16th. Murillo’s swim of 1:02.63 was slightly off of his season best of 1:02.10 which he swam in April. In addition to competing, Murillo is also listed as a coach for the TAC Titans with their Silver 2 group.

12 year old Jonny Palamar also represented host team TAC Titans. Palamar swam a 2:23.15 in the 200 backstroke. That was a best time for Palamar and slightly over two seconds faster than his best time from last summer as he swam a 2:25.32 then.

Also highlighting the meet was 14 year old Sam Marsteiner (WAVE). Marsteiner earned best times in all of his events. His highlights include swimming a time of 4:05.56 in the 400 freestyle, a 2:06.47 in the 200 backstroke, and a 2:06.30 in the 200 butterfly. His 200 backstorke earned his first Summer Juniors cut in a LCM event. This is his second Summer Juniors cut as he earned his first in the 500 freestyle swimming a 4:28.07 back in March 2022 at NCSAs.

Marsteiner’s best time in the 400 freestyle was a drop of over two seconds from last summer already, and it is only mid-June. His 200 backstroke was an even bigger drop as it was a six and a half second drop from last summer. His 200 butterfly was slightly faster than last summer as he swam a 2:06.87 then.

Marsteiner’s best times from last weekend also place him in the top 100 all-time for the boys 13-14 age group. His best time of 4:05.56 in the 400 free ranks him at #70, his time of 2:06.47 in the 200 back now sits at #28, and his 2:06.30 in the 200 fly stands at #30.

Also from WAVE highlighting the meet was Parker Van Olst. 12 year old Van Olst swam a 2:39.89 in the 200 breaststroke. That was a best time and a huge drop from his time of 2:54.55 last summer.