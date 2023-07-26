200 Fly Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Drops Event At 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

China’s Zhang Yufei, the reigning Olympic Champion and Worlds bronze medalist in the women’s 200 fly, has no-showed preliminary heats of the event at the 2023 World Championships. This move will allow her to focus on the mixed medley relay during Wednesday’s finals session, where she is expected to swim the butterfly leg.

In the mixed medley relay, China is a gold medal contender and could possibly break the World Record. Their main challengers in the event will be the United States and Canada.

The semi-finals of the 200 fly happen approximately 40 minutes prior to the mixed medley relay final. Last year at 2022 Worlds, Zhang completed the double, but had been considerably slower on the relay (57.74) compared to her 100 fly flat start time (56.41) at the meet.

This year, Zhang has looked considerably better in the shorter distance fly events, which makes her no-show not all unexpected. Headed into Worlds, her season-bests were a 25.32 50 fly (Chinese record), a 56.48 100 fly, and a 2:07.99 200 fly, with the former two times being arguably more impressive than the latter.

Earlier on at Worlds, Zhang won the 100 fly in a time of 56.12. Without her in the 200 fly, as well as the fact that top seed Regan Smith of the United States finished 15th in prelims, Canada’s Summer McIntosh has become a big favorite to win the event.