2 Kiwi World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 1 Of NZ Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 New Zealand Open Championships began today in Auckland, with the nation’s swimmers vying for spots on the Kiwi roster for next month’s World Championships.

Per the New Zealand Selection Policy, swimmers must meet or exceed the FINA A cut in individual events in order to gain a spot on the lineup. The only exception will be for relays, where the swimmers must at least achieve the B standard.

Also, the federation has created consideration standards for its younger athletes. Following the selection of swimmers having achieved FINA A cuts, if there are spaces available, consideration for selection of additional swimmers will then be given to swimmers born 1999 or later (males) and 2000 or later (female) if they record a time equal to or better than the specific table linked above.

So far through just 1 day of competition, we saw 2 swimmers make the cut in the form of Lewis Clareburt in the men’s 400m IM and Ali Galyer in the women’s 200m back.

New Zealand individual World Championships qualifiers through Day 1 of the NZ Open: