16-Year-Old Aiden Hayes Hits PBs in 50 Fly, 50 Back to Kick Off Jenks Sectls

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS

July 17-20, 2019

Jenks, OK

Meet information

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 Region VIII Summer Sectionals’

Sooner Swim Club 16-year-old Aiden Hayes shot to a lifetime best in the 50 fly, a closely contested race at the wall. One of the best young sprinters in the country, Hayes clocked a time of 24.70, shaving .14 from his old best in his fourth instance under 25 seconds. He edged 17-year-old Micah Chambers of Aquatic Club of Enid (24.79) and Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks’ Colin Lafave (24.86).

Hayes also clocked a 26.34 leading off Sooner’s 200 medley relay, erasing his old best of 26.60.

Molly Moore, a rising sophomore at the University of Arkansas representing Springfield Aquatics, went 56.99 to take the women’s 100 free. That’s a massive drop for the 18-year-old: she came into the meet with a best time of 58.62 from Winter Nationals. This morning, she was 57.29 for her third time under a minute, dropping from that 58.62, before she went down to 56.99 tonight. In yards, Moore dropped from a HS best of 51.09 to 50.18 during the course of her freshman year at Arkansas.

Caroline Theil of Aggie Swim Club, a rising sophomore at Texas A&M, went a lifetime best 27.49 in the 50 fly to edge 14-year-old Brady Kendall of the Plymouth-Canton Cruisers out of Michigan. Kendall also went a best, shaving just over a tenth off of her old best.

The other notable name here was Arizona State commit Jack Dolan, who trains with Rockwood Swim Club. He took the win in the 100 free, going 51.26, which was off of his best of 50.37. Dolan also swam the 50 fly, grabbing 10th in 25.45.

OTHER WINNERS