16 Male Swimmers & Divers Earn NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships

29 men were awarded postgraduate scholarships by the NCAA for 2017, with a whopping 16 of them being part of NCAA swimming & diving programs.

Of those, Division III star and 2017 Worlds team hopeful Andrew Wilson makes the list. An Emory alumnus, Wilson made waves as an outstanding D3 swimmer, taking D3 records to new heights in the breaststroke and 200 IM.

Many other impressive D3 swimmers made the list: Kenyon’s Arthur Conover, Trevor Manz and Ian Reardon, along with Johns Hopkins’ Andrew Greenhalgh and WashU’s Michael Lagieski.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s Connor Oslin and Anton McKee are two of the big D1 names. 2012 Olympic diving medalist Nick McCrory is also on the list– McCrory went to Duke.