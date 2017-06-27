13 Female Swimmers & Divers Earn NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships

Of 29 total female awardees of NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships this year, nearly half of them (13) were swimmers or divers. There were more swimmers and divers on the list, by far, than any other winter sport.

Among the list are a few big names. SEC stars Sarah Gibson (Texas A&M) and Danielle Galyer (Kentucky) stand out immediately, along with Texas’s Madisyn Cox. Georgia Bulldogs Rachel Zilinskas and Chantal van Landeghem also were awarded post-grad scholarships by the NCAA.

All five of the aforementioned women have earned All-American status in at least one event at NCAAs over the last several years. Notably, Galyer was the 2016 national champion in the 200 backstroke.

Check out the full list of swimmers or divers who were awarded post-graduate scholarships after the 2016-17 season by the NCAA