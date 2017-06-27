Team USA to Have Pre-Worlds Training Camp in Croatia

Prior to arriving in Budapest, Hungary, for the 2017 World Championships, Team USA will have their training camp in Croatia.

Check out a rough outline of Team USA’s schedule for the 2017 Worlds below, from the USA Swimming selection procedures information.

Athletes nominated to the Team will be required to participate in assembly, training and competition, and remain with the Team throughout the Championships.

July 11 Leave U.S.

July 12 Travel to Opatija, Croatia

July 12 Training camp

July 19 Travel to Budapest, Hungary

July 23-30 World Championships Competition

July 31 Travel home

Opatija, Croatia, is right on the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

The 2017 U.S. Worlds team will be selected following the performances from the country’s best swimmers this week in Indianapolis. IUPUI plays host to the 2017 Worlds Trials/Summer Nationals, as USA Swimming will fill out its 52-person roster to compete in Budapest.

Among the favorites to represent Team USA in Budapest are Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz, Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian. Ledecky comes in with a great shot to sweep the 200 through 1500 frees, while Kalisz is the USA’s top IM’er with Phelps and Lochte both not competing at an elite level this summer. Manuel returns after winning gold in the 100 free in Rio, while Adrian is again the essential sprinter for the Americans.