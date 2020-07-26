Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Year-Old Pilato Puts Up 1:07.0 100 Breast/30.3 50 Breast Combo In Puglia

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – PUGLIA

You can read the original post on SwimSwam Italia here.

15-year-old Benedetta Pilato put up two solid performances across her specialty discipline of the breaststroke, competing at the Puglia Regional Championship meet this weekend.

First up was the 100m breast for the teen, with Pilato wasting no time putting up a new lifetime best in the race. Touching in a time of 1:07.06, Pilato blew her previous career-quickest of 1:08.21 out of the water, a mark she established en route to finishing 6th at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Splits for Pilato’s new PB include 31.36/35.70 to get under the 1:08 threshold for the first time in her young career.

For perspective, Pilato’s 1:07.06 stunner would fall just .01 shy of the U.S. National Age Group Record for 15-16 females, a time which stands at the 1:07.05 from Megan Jendrick from 2000. Pilato now ranks #1 among European 18&U women for performances in 2020

But Pilato didn’t rest on her laurels. Instead, she fired off a speedy 50m breaststroke time of 30.33 to take the event here in Puglia by just under 3 seconds. That time is on par with her season-best, a time of 30.08 notched at December’s Italian LC Championships to capture gold.

Pilato’s personal best in this 50m breast sprint is represented by the national record she established last year in the prelims of the World Championships. She notched an extraordinary mark of 29.98 to wow the crowd before ultimately settling for silver in 30.00. She followed that up with European Short Course Championships gold, however, snagging a new World Junior Record of 29.32.

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
swimfan210_

Very solid!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Yaboi

1 more year for her to prepare and grow before Tokyo is going to do her wonders

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!