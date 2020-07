4 Nations Meet: Ungarn siegt in Nationenwertung mit Stars und starkem Nachwuchs

Gose Close To 200 Free PB As Wellbrock Wraps Up 800 Free In Magdeburg Multi-European Junior Champion Isabel Gose closed out her Magdeburg meet in style, taking the women’s 200m free in nearly a lifetime best.

Introducing Hungary’s 17-Year-Old 4:15/1:59 IMer Hubert Kos 17-year-old Hubert Kos posted world-class times in the 400m and 200m IM events at the 4 Nations Meet this weekend. Learn more about this dynamic teen here.