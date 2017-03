15 nageurs-stéréotypes que nous aimons et détestons

Drury’s Bailee Nunn Breaks, Then Re-Breaks, NCAA D2 50 Free Record Drury freshman Bailee Nunn broke the NCAA Division II record in an event she didn’t even swim – twice!

West Florida’s Theresa Michalak Establishes New NCAAD2 Mark in 100 Fly After a near-miss with the NCAA Division II 50 free record, Theresa Michalak of West Florida broke the national mark in the 100 fly on Thursday.

Queens Men Take Down NCAA D2 400 Medley Relay Record with 3:07.38 Queens University of Charlotte broke the NCAA Division II record in the men’s 400 medley relay on Thursday, a day after having broken the national mark in the 200 medley relay.

Howell and Holt Win the 1000s on Day 1 of Columbia Sectionals The Mizzou Aquatics Center plays host to the best of the Missouri Valley and beyond this weekend.