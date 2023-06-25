13-Year-Old Wilson York Swims Another All-Time

NAC SPEEDO SUMMER SIZZLER

June 22-24, 2023

Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool at Centennial Sportsplex Nashville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Summer Sizzler”

13-year-old Wilson York from the Lakeside Swim team in Kentucky finished his meet at the NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler with more historic times.

After swimming 1:04.58 and 1:04.09 on Thursday, the two fastest times ever done by a 13-year-old American, York went on to win the 200 breaststroke on Saturday.

He swam 2:19.61 in that race, which ranks him behind only Ethan Dang all-time among US 13-year-olds in the event.

He also now ranks 6th all-time in the 13-14 age group in US history, even with 14 months to go before aging out.

Besides his two breaststroke wins, York grabbed four runner-up finishes in the 13-14 age group:

400 IM – 4:38.41

100 back – 1:01.56

200 back – 2:13.65

200 IM – 2:09.54

Those IM times both rank him among the top 100 in age group history for 13-14s.

That means the winner of both races, Brayden Capen of the Academy Bullets, also sits in the top 100 (though neither swim was a best time for him).

He won four races in total at the meet and moved up into the open age group to place 2nd in the 200 back (2:04.68). That was a big best time for him, by 1.6 seconds, and ranks him now 12th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the US.

15-year-old Eva Rottink, who has been on the rise for a few years, exploded on Friday with a 1:01.70 in the 100 backstroke. That knocked 1.3 seconds off her previous personal best (from May) and gave her a first Olympic Trials cut.

Her twin sister Roos Rottink swam 1:03.52 for 2nd place. They swim with Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club.

Other Notable Day 2 & 3 Results: