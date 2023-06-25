13-Year-Old Wilson York Swims Another All-Time

NAC SPEEDO SUMMER SIZZLER
- June 22-24, 2023
- Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool at Centennial Sportsplex
- Nashville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Summer Sizzler”
13-year-old Wilson York from the Lakeside Swim team in Kentucky finished his meet at the NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler with more historic times.
After swimming 1:04.58 and 1:04.09 on Thursday, the two fastest times ever done by a 13-year-old American, York went on to win the 200 breaststroke on Saturday.
He swam 2:19.61 in that race, which ranks him behind only Ethan Dang all-time among US 13-year-olds in the event.
He also now ranks 6th all-time in the 13-14 age group in US history, even with 14 months to go before aging out.
Besides his two breaststroke wins, York grabbed four runner-up finishes in the 13-14 age group:
- 400 IM – 4:38.41
- 100 back – 1:01.56
- 200 back – 2:13.65
- 200 IM – 2:09.54
Those IM times both rank him among the top 100 in age group history for 13-14s.
That means the winner of both races, Brayden Capen of the Academy Bullets, also sits in the top 100 (though neither swim was a best time for him).
He won four races in total at the meet and moved up into the open age group to place 2nd in the 200 back (2:04.68). That was a big best time for him, by 1.6 seconds, and ranks him now 12th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the US.
15-year-old Eva Rottink, who has been on the rise for a few years, exploded on Friday with a 1:01.70 in the 100 backstroke. That knocked 1.3 seconds off her previous personal best (from May) and gave her a first Olympic Trials cut.
Her twin sister Roos Rottink swam 1:03.52 for 2nd place. They swim with Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club.
Other Notable Day 2 & 3 Results:
- After huge drops in the 200 free and 100 fly on Thursday, 13-year-old Carmel Swim Club phenom Ellie Clarke had more big drops in store for the rest of the meet as well. She won the 200 fly in 2:20.52, which was an improvement of more than nine seconds; was 4th in the 50 free, a three-tenths drop; won the 200 back in 2:16.07, a seven-tenths drop; and was 2nd in the 100 free in 59.27, a 2.5 second drop.
- Her Carmel teammate Faith Gorey won the sprint races, taking the 50 free in 27.40 and 100 free in 58.59 in the 13-14 age group, completing a 50-100-200 free sweep on the weekend. Those were all new personal bests for her too.
- In prelims of the 400 IM, 17-year-old Thomas Mercer from Lakeside picked up an Olympic Trials cut in the 400 IM in 4:24.93. That’s exactly a two-second improvement over his previous best time. His improvement came almost entirely on the back half of his race, where he split 1:16.66 breast and 1:01.44 free, which were a 1 second and .6 second improvement off his previous personal bests respectively.
One of the All-Times of all time
Headlines going crazy the past 2 days