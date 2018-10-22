1184 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1872 Swim Jobs.

AGE GROUP COACH FOR MONTEREY PARK MANTA RAYS

Monterey Park Manta Rays (MPMR) is seeking an age group coach capable of creating a strong Age Group Regional team and preparing swimmers for Senor Level training. Our mission at MPMR is to provide young athletes a competitive swimming program that will inspire them to achieve their highest potential in and out of the pool. The club is non-profit parent board run swim team with 120+ swimmers. The club trains at a 50 meter outdoor facility with four main training group (Development, Competitive Development, Age Group and Senior)

CLIENT SUCCESS – PART OR FULL TIME

SwimCloud builds resources that allow swimmers, coaches, recruits, and parents more effective. SwimCloud frees users from the limits of spreadsheets and stopwatches and allows them to harness the power of data, analysis, and education to make better decisions and grow the sport. We are always seeking like-minded and passionate people who share our vision.

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB–FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH/11-12 DIRECTOR

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role of Head Age Group Coach/11-12 Director. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director at the YMCA of Greenwich oversees the high quality day-to-day operations of aquatic programs, manage staff, and grow program participation, in both pools. Critical competencies include; lifeguard management, financial/payroll acumen, also a plus general knowledge of pool maintenance with CPO certification and swim lesson experience.

LIFEGUARD (DODGE YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR AND LIFEGUARD

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

DONNER SWIM CLUB AGE GROUP COACH

Donner Swim Club (DSC) is one of Indiana oldest and most successful Swim Clubs. DSC was formed in 1948, and incorporated in 1965. DSC has nearly 250 swimmers utilizing 2 year-round pools, and one warm-weather pool. The club utilizes the CNHS Natatorium (8-lane 25m/y facility with separate diving well, seating for 500), Northside Middle School pool (6-lane, 25y facility), and the outdoor Donner Park Pool (8-lane 50m facility with separate diving well, seating for up to 1,000).

SCHROEDER YMCA PART-TIME ASSISTANT

Schroeder is renowned for strong results for top athletes and for developing their character. Individuals are surrounded by similarly motivated teammates in an environment that encourages each to “Be Great, Act with Integrity, Expect Success and that Places Team First.” Novice athletes gain skill rapidly and get exposure to higher level competition. Schroeder is always well-represented at the USA National and Junior National Swimming Championships. National level athletes are the norm, not the exception, at Schroeder.

SILVER FINS ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

The YMCA Westside Silver Fins are looking for an assistant diving coach to be mentored into taking over the team as the Head Diving Coach. We are looking for an enthusiastic coach with a keen eye for technique and an ability to coach young divers. Applicant must be willing to do travel meets with the team at various times of the year.

SHIPLEY VARSITY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL SWIM COACH

The Shipley School fosters educational excellence and develops in each student a love of learning and a readiness for compassionate participation in a changing world. Founded in 1894 and currently enrolling over 830 students, Shipley is an independent Pre-K-12 coeducational day school located in the western suburbs of Philadelphia. Dedicated to our mission, The School fosters relationships with all children to discover their unique talents and strengths and live up to our motto, “Courage for the Deed; Grace for the Doing”. Our educational environment balances the developmental needs of our students with the demands of academic excellence.

LIFEGUARDS

Do you enjoy being responsible and are you certified in Lifeguarding and able to provide supervision and safety of all in a pool environment? Is having the ability to help a child/adult overcome obstacles and grow important to you? If so, The YMCA of Central Massachusetts, Boroughs Family Branch is looking for you to join our amazing Aquatics Team! Hours available are Mondays –Fridays 8:00am-3:00pm, and Fridays 3pm- close, starting immediately.

EL DORADO HILLS RECREATIONAL SWIM TEAM, HEAD COACH POSITION

We are looking to fill the Head Coaching position for the 2019 season which runs from April thru July, with additional meetings and strategic planning to occur outside of that time. The Head Coach is responsible for creating a fun, competitive and positive swim program that will develop and improve the technique of our swimmer athletes; provide training and practices that improve team achievement; and lastly, build camaraderie and sportsmanship.

HEAD COACH

Humboldt Swim Club has an immediate opening for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach for their year-round competitive swim team. Humboldt Swim Club is a non-profit, board-governed, head-coach charged swim team located in Arcata, CA that practices at the Arcata Community Pool and the Humboldt State University pool. The mission of Humboldt Swim Club is to provide the youth of our community with a USA Swimming club and to promote the sport of swimming in our area. The team currently has 105 members, from novice to Junior National qualifiers.

HEAD COACH

The Head Swim Coach will oversee the YMCA Swim Team practices and meets, in line with the YMCA’s serving beginning to advance competitive athletes. The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA has an amazing feeder program from swim lessons, to prep, to competitive swimmers, including national-caliber athletes.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

The Beede Swim and Fitness Center is seeking a part-time Coach for our Adult Coached Workout Program. Experience coaching or teaching adults is preferred. This is an hourly, part-time position. Practices are Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 5:45 am – 7:00 am

HEAD COACH/EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Coronado Swim Association is a year-round competitive swim team located in Coronado, CA. The team typically averages 100 members ages 6 and up from novice to Junior National qualifiers, and has been in been in Coronado for 55 years. Coronado Swim Association is a non-profit, board-supported program. We are searching for an energetic head-coach/executive director to develop our swimmers and continue to grow our program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (M&W)

The Assistant Swimming Coach is responsible for assisting the Head Swimming Coach with the management and administration of all activities related to his/her sport including recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sports. The Assistant Swim Coach is fully responsible for compliance with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations as well as Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) rules and all College policies and procedures.

AQUATICS PROGRAM COORDINATOR

The Aquatics Program Coordinator facilitates the operations of the Osborn Aquatic Center through development, implementation, promotion, and oversight of water safety education, fitness, therapy, recreation, certification and other programs for children, adults, and/or senior citizens.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH-WAVE RYDERS SWIM CLUB

The Head Swim Coach plays an integral part in the continuum of quality swim instruction at The Wave. Providing a positive environment where each swimmer has the opportunity to reach their potential as a swimmer technically, physically, and mentally.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR AND LIFE GUARD

SafeSplash Fremont is looking for friendly, caring, energetic, and fun loving Swim Instructors, great pays and guaranteed hours. These jobs are ideal for college students, stay-home parents, and professionals. Local or past competitive swimmers, swim instructors are highly desirable. Submit your resume today!

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. This is a full-time, 12-month Administrative and Professional Staff position, reporting to the Director of Athletics and Physical Education and working with the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The two-time Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Gold Medalist New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department is looking for passionate and enthusiastic people to be valued team members of DAS REC, New Braunfels Recreation Center. DAS REC provides 77,000 square feet of something for everyone. For more information visit www.dasrec.com.

PART TIME COACH

Candidates should have 3+ years coaching experience, be energetic with an understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Mount Union is seeking applicants for the Assistant Coach position for the 2018-2019 season. This is a full-time position with benefits. You will work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams. Mount Union is an NCAA DIII school competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The college is located in Alliance, OH and features approximately 2,300 students on campus. The natatorium was recently a part of a multi-million dollar renovation to the athletics building. Assistant Coach will experience all facets of collegiate coaching with instruction and aid.

LEAD SITE COACH (PT)

The Lake Erie Silver Dolphins (LESD) is seeking a Lead Site Coach for Erie, PA practice location for the USA Swim Club. Lead Site Coach will coach and manage all practice groups in the Erie, PA area. This is a part-time position requiring 10-15 hours per week, beginning as soon as possible. The Lead Site Coach reports to the LESD Head Coach and the LESD Chief Administrator.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Recreational Competitive Spring/Summer Swim Team, the Johnson Ranch Barracudas

Fall/Winter Swim Team/As part of Spare Time Aquatics

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Lionville YMCA, located in suburban Philadelphia, is a cause driven non-profit, where we strive to strengthen the foundations of our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Velocity Swimming is one of the top teams in the Inland Empire LSC and is a team with high expectations. Swimmer abilities range from beginning swimmers to Winter Junior National, Futures Championship qualifiers, and Age Group Regional Champions. Velocity has won 4 LSC (Inland Empire) Championship meets (one short course and 3 long course) in the last 5 years. The team is a USA Swimming Level 3 Club Excellence award winner.

DIRECTOR OF SWIMMING

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

PART TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Turtles Swim Team – An Illinois swim club located in the northern Illinois area is seeking a part-time age group coach that will work with our two middle level groups. The Turtles Swim Team is run through the Vernon Hills Park District. Ages are primarily between the age of 10 and 13 with group sizes ranging from 15-20. As the first coach many of these athletes will have, the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun. This hourly position requires candidates to have excellent communication, teaching and people skills. Candidate will report to Head Coach and must be a team player. This is a part time position with employee benefits on programs through the district.

CITY OF BERKELEY – TEMPORARY ASSISTANT AQUATICS COORDINATOR

City of Berkeley is accepting applications for Assistant Aquatics Coordinator to fill two temporary, hourly vacancies. This class is responsible for assisting with the organization and direction of City aquatics programs. Incumbents assist in planning, directing, and implementing Citywide water sports and aquatics center activities. Specialized knowledge of advanced swimming techniques and acceptable standards and methods of pool maintenance and water quality control is required. This class is distinguished from Aquatics Coordinator in that the latter has overall supervisory responsibility for City aquatics centers and aquatics programs.

AGE GROUP COACH – TIGER AQUATICS – BATON ROUGE, LA

Tiger Aquatics – A Louisiana Swim Club with 4 sites located in the Baton Rouge area is seeking a full-time age group coach that will work with our two entry level groups at our main site located on the campus of Louisiana State University. Tiger Aquatics is a coach owned program run as a LLC. We do have a booster organization that works on enhancing the swimming program at all of our locations. Ages are primarily between the age of 6 and 10 with group size ranging from 15-30. As the first coach many of these athletes will have, the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun.

TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH – SWIM

T3I Coaches assigned to the Special Warfare (SW) Preparatory Course at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX, provide training and development of the Air Force’s (AF) future SW Airmen (SWA), who are organized, trained, and equipped to deliver distinctive expertise in combat and other high-risk environments. As the only AF capability specifically designed to primarily operate as surface combatants, SWA directly assist, control, enable, and execute air and space-power capabilities to conduct: Joint Fires Integration, Special Operations, Personnel Recovery, Tactical Airlift Operations, and Special Weather Operations.

TEMPORARY ASSISTANT DIVING COACH (527835)

Brandeis University seeks to hire a Temporary Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach to assist the Head Coach in all aspects of coaching the team which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletic Association (UAA).

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH (SALARY RANGE $35,000 TO $37,000)

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers.

Responsibilities of this position include coaching, assisting in dryland, as well as administrative duties related to the group and overall team operations. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, experience with swimming as a coach or athlete, excellent organization and communication skills, and a desire to study and progress as a coach and a professional.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING COACH – FULL TIME

Davidson Collge is seeking to hire a full time Head Diving Coach for its NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving programs. This position will recruit student athletes, train and prepare them for competition, and perform administrative duties related to a collegiate swimming & diving program at a highly selective liberal arts college.

COACH VACANCY TOPSPORT SWIMMING ANTWERP

The Flemish Swimming Federation and Swimming Club Brabo Antwerp are to join their forces for the selection of promising youngsters and elite swimmers in a new high performance center. We are inviting two highly motivated coaches to fill in coach positions and sustain the efficacy of the organization.

WOMEN’S SWIM HEAD COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Pfeiffer University is seeking qualified candidate to fill the position of Women’s Swim Head Coach/Aquatics Director. The selected candidate is responsible for all aspects of planning, developing and coaching the women’s swim team within the guidelines of the NCAA DIII rules and regulations. Provide leadership and instruction in personal and athletic development of student athletes at Pfeiffer University. This is a full-time, 12 month position who reports directly to the Director of Athletics.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Establishing a swim program that emphasizes the general philosophy outlined by the Club. Hiring and firing the associate coaches and negotiating their contracts within the guidelines and

approved budgets set by the Club. Being responsible for the behavior, discipline and actions of athletes during practices, competitions, and other organized swim team activities. Coaching one training group on a daily basis and other training groups on a temporary basis as required to maintain the continuity of the training groups.

FULL TIME HEAD SITE AND AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The Head Site and Age-Group Coach is responsible for coaching and managing the West Y Branch of the Boise Y Swim Team, as well as supporting the Boise Y Swim Team Head Coach with administrative duties, coaching of senior and national groups, and age group coaching duties as assigned by the Head Coach. This position will oversee safety, volunteer and staff development, team member development, seasonal planning, daily workouts, and goal setting.

HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 110 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors, Junior Nationals and National team members.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Report to the Vice President (Artistic Swimming), National Artistic Swimming Head Coach and responsible in supporting the Executive Director. To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the assistant coach will assist the Head Coach in the overall high performance organisation and management of the Singapore National Artistic Swimming Team.

SWIMMING TEACHER NEEDED IN THE CARIBBEAN

Tasks & Responsibilities:

Driving to clients homes and apartment complexes for swim lessons

Teaching all ages

Being Proficient with software

Communicating with clients

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Duties include, but are not limited to: successful recruitment of academically and athletically prepared student-athletes; supervision of an assistant coach; a commitment to student-athlete health and welfare; directing skill instruction and development; coordination of team travel; effective budget management; and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Swim Coach, coach various groups of the age group swim team, with focus on the Jr. Longhorn and Longhorn groups. Give one-on-one and group instruction to improve swimmers’ technique and conditioning. Assist with practice planning, evaluation of swimmers, and assist with practice scheduling.

TYR SEEKS SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE, SOUTH EAST

TYR’s Sports Promotion Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

FULL TIME DEVELOPMENTAL AGE GROUP / LEAD SITE COACH

SSAN is a fast growing club in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 10th year, with a roster of over 280 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with multiple practice groups within our program at 1 site. SSAN is a coach owned program. All team decisions are based on the continued focus of Building the Base through dedication, excellence, and tradition.

SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR – MINNESOTA SWIMMING-LSC

Minnesota Swimming Inc. (MN Swimming) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Local Swimming Committee representing USA Swimming in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Approximately 65 swim clubs, 8,700 year-round athletes and 800 non-athletes constitute the membership. MN Swimming exists to serve the competitive swimming community from introductory swimmers to national and Olympic champions. More information is available at www.mnswim.org.

FULL & PART-TIME SWIM INSTRUCTORS, SUPERVISORS & LIFEGUARDS

Love kids? Want to make a huge difference in their lives? We can help you advance in your aquatics career or in whatever you choose. The Little Dolphins Swim Academy is a stand alone swim school in central New Jersey. Our facility is warm, clean and built so that we can teach seven days a week. We are growing fast and have openings for full and part-time instructors (if you are the right person, we will pay you to train you) and lifeguards.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Swim Coach (Age Group) will lead, design and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the Advanced Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission, Vision, and Values of the National Training Center Aquatics swim team.

SPEEDO – SPORTS MARKETING RESPRESENTATIVE TEMP (BOSTON AREA)

Manage contract deliverables for sponsored teams, athletes and coaches. Actively drive team sales through sponsorship and promotional programs. Support sales and accounts at events in the Boston area.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

As the largest provider of family fitness programs and facilities, the Y continues to do all it can to serve its target market – families. Haverford Township residents have never had a community YMCA. This YMCA is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the residents with family friendly programming.

ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Stevens Institute of Technology invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach. Stevens is a member of the Empire 8 and NCAA Division III and offers 26 varsity sports (13 for men and 13 for women), 13 club sports, a wide variety of intramural sports and special events, an extensive outdoor adventure program and a wide selection of wellness/fitness classes. Located in Hoboken, New Jersey, a historic small town that is just minutes away from Manhattan, Stevens has an enrollment of over 3,100 undergraduate students.

THE BOLLES SCHOOL SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Bolles School is a private college preparatory school with an international reputation for excellence. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the school enrolls more than 1,650 day and boarding students in pre- kindergarten through grade 12 on four campuses. Bolles focuses on a complete education that emphasizes excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and other activities like clubs and community service. Students can pursue their interests and learn to balance a rich variety of activities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Vicksburg Swim Association in Vicksburg, Mississippi (VSA) is a growing age group swim team with a current enrollment of 70+ swimmers. We offer a year round competitive age group program utilizing 1 outdoor and 2 indoor facilities. VSA is a 501c3 organization with an active and experienced parent board of directors.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 100,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 645,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 33,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 276,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.