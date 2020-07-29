10&U Swimmer Sarah Stegall Posts Nation-Leading 32.2/1:10.9 Breaststrokes

Battle of Volusia

Last weekend, Florida clubs Hydro4 Swimming and U.S.R.P. Racers held the “Battle of Volusia” meet in Ormond Beach, which is just north of Daytona Beach. At the meet, numerous swimmers set lifetime bests despite the months-long training hiatus from the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlighting the meet was 10-year-old Sarah Stegall of Hyrdo4 Swimming, who threw down a pair of nation-leading times for the 10&U age group. Stegall first chopped nearly 2 seconds off her 100 breast personal best to pop a 1:10.92, which leads all 10&U females for the 2019-2020 season. Stegall’s 100 breast swim is also the 11th-fastest time swum by a 10&U female in the last 10 years.

Later in the meet, Stegall shaved 0.86s off her 50 breast personal best (33.08) to swim a 32.22, which is one of two sub-33 swims in the 10&U age group for the 2019-2020 season. The current 10&U national age group record (NAG) in the 50-yard breast is 31.73, roughly a half-second faster than Stegall’s new lifetime best. Stegall’s time is also the 5th-fastest 10&U swim in the last decade.

Another Hydro4 Swimming 10&U swimmer, Reef McMeeking, dropped almost 20 seconds off his 500 free personal best at the meet. The 9-year-old put up a 6:03.31 in the event last Sunday, which currently ranks 21st in the nation among all 9-year-old males this season.