Zoe de Fabrique, Daughter of French Olympian and NCAA Champion, Headed to Indiana for 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Zoe de Fabrique has committed to continue her swimming career at Indiana University starting in the fall of 2026. She is currently a junior at San Clemente High School in California and trains with the San Clemente Aquatic Team.

Coming from a family of swimmers, de Fabrique’s father, Yann de Fabrique, is a two-time French Olympian, and her mother, Julie (Varozza) de Fabrique, an NCAA champion in the 1650 free, swam for Georgia. Her brother, Sebastien de Fabrique, will swim for the U.S. Naval Academy starting in the fall of 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim collegiately at Indiana University! I could not have done this without my parents, Coach Jason, and my friends. Thank you to Coach Looze, Coach Ryan, and the rest of the IU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. Go Hoosiers!! 🤍❤️”

de Fabrique was a 2024 CIF State Championship (SCY) finalist as a sophomore, placing 6th in the 500 free with a time of 4:55.02. The year prior, as a freshman, she placed 8th in the 500 free (4:55.73).

In April of 2024, de Fabrique was a two-time South Coast League Champion (SCY) in the 200 free (1:50.21) and 500 free (4:53.17) in April. Her 200 free time remains her lifetime best.

Recently, de Fabrique earned several SCY personal bests at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship West in December. She secured lifetime bests in the 500 free (4:48.28), placing 11th, and the 1650 free (16:31.67), ranking 6th. In the prelims of the 400 IM, she posted a best time of 4:26.27. Her 1000 split in the mile (9:57.38) is also her fastest 1000 free time.

de Fabrique has also found success in long course. She competed at the Futures Championship (LCM) in Austin last summer, where she placed 9th in the 1500 free (17:23.96), a personal best. She also became a finalist in the 400 free (4:25.82), placing 18th, and competed in the 400 IM (5:04.46), ranking 27th.

Top SCY Times

200 Free –1:50.21

500 Free – 4:48.28

1000 Free – 9:57.38

1650 Free – 16:31.67

400 IM – 4:26.27

Indiana won last season’s Big Ten Championships, an improvement from the previous year when they finished 2nd to Ohio State. With another year left to improve, de Fabrique could strengthen the Hoosiers’ distance group upon her arrival.

The top time in the 500 free last year was held by Paris Olympian Anna Peplowski, who swam 4:34.06 to place 3rd at the NCAA Division I Championships as a junior. The fastest 1000 free (9:30.07) and 1650 free (15:46.90) swimmer from last season, Ching Hwee Gan, is also a senior this season. Her mile time placed 3rd at the NCAA Championships.

de Fabrique will join Anne Dickinson, Elizabeth Eichbrecht, Paige Downey, Eva Rottink, Emma Belk, Ava Metzger, and Kayla Han as part of Indiana’s 2026 recruiting class. The class includes several swimmers who are strong in distance events.

Han shows strength in the 500 free (4:36.88), 1000 free (9:30.10), and 1650 free (15:56.07). Eichbrecht has solid times in the 500 free (4:47.66) and 1000 free (9:55.20). Downey has competitive times in the 500 free (4:45.22), 1000 free (9:43.08), and 1650 free (16:06.16).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster