Matt Zimmer to take CSCAA Director of Operations Role

Courtesy of CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is excited to welcome Matt Zimmer as Director of Operations. Zimmer comes to CSCAA with over 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the swim industry. This new role is part of the organization’s expansion and will allow CSCAA to further provide support and resources at every level of intercollegiate swimming and diving.

Greg Earhart, Executive Director expects Zimmer’s appointment to strengthen both the sport and the organization. “I’ve known Matt for nearly twenty years and couldn’t be more excited about his joining our team. My excitement, however extends well beyond what Matt adds to the association. I’m more excited for Matt because he gets to be a part of something (college swimming and diving) that has meant so much to him.”

The CSCAA’s mission to promote, defend, and expand opportunities for college swimming and diving student-athletes is one that Zimmer takes personal pride in. “Coming out of high school, I didn’t know what my next move should be in terms of education and career. I got a call from the University of Toledo and it changed my life.” Zimmer wants to ensure that college programs are not only stable but thriving and growing so that young swimmers will have the chance to have the same experience he did.

“I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t get that call. My program doesn’t exist anymore, so in a different time I would have missed out on that chance. I’m driven to make sure that opportunity is still there for student athletes looking to compete and for coaches looking to coach.”

Part of keeping that window of opportunity open means making sure that programs are healthy and well-funded. Zimmer’s focus will be on creating value for all college programs through education and partnerships. Zimmer said, “We want to support colleges teams, coaches and athletes. It’s about expanding the sport, enhancing student-athlete experience, and supporting coaches.”

Throughout the world, intercollegiate swimming is seen as one of the pinnacles of the sport, a position recognized as one of USA Swimming’s two Elite Tiers. Zimmer knows that his role in supporting college swimming is more vital than ever and is excited to take the reins in November. He said, “Supporting the CSCAA is supporting the future of competitive swimming and diving.”

