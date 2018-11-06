FINA Nearly-Doubles Prize Money for 2018 Short Course World Champs

FINA has announced almost a doubling in the prize money for the 2018 Short Course World Championships. Less-than-a-week after confirming that prize money would remain at $1,173,000 million, the same as 2016, FINA announced on Tuesday that the prize money will leap to $2,070,000 for December’s event in Hangzhou, China.
Now, all finalists will receive at least $2,000, while World Record prize money remains at $15,000.
|Original Prize Money
|New Prize Money
|Percentage Increase
|1st place
|8000
|10000
|25.00%
|2nd place
|6000
|8000
|33.33%
|3rd place
|4000
|7000
|75.00%
|4th place
|2500
|6000
|140.00%
|5th place
|2000
|5000
|150.00%
|6th place
|1500
|4000
|166.67%
|7th place
|1000
|3000
|200.00%
|8th place
|500
|2000
|300.00%
This makes the event the largest-prized short course meters meet in history, with numbers approaching those offered at long course World Championships ($2,520,000 in 2017).
For an idea of what these numbers mean, for the biggest winner at the 2016 Short Course World Championships, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, what was a $68,000 prize in 2016 would have been $86,000 in the new prize scheme. The lower placements see even bigger increases, with prize money for 8th-place finishers quadrupling.
We asked FINA if the change was in response to the Energy for Swim meet or the International Swimming League, but did not receive a response. FINA has moved to block participation in that meet, including threatening 1-2 year bans for athletes who participate. The announcement was made after many nations have announced their rosters, with several big-name swimmers declining to participate at the Short Course World Championships who may have been influenced by the increased prize money.
Fina: Dont @ me energyforswim
Well deserved…. Keep the prize money up. Well deserved
Definitely because of ISL!
This is one of the reasons ISL is needed. FINA has to give something of value (for example higher prize money) to the swimmers to make them compete at their competitions.
The dream scenario would be if professional swimmers would swim untapered at the ISL meets and then taper twice a year for World Championships and for example Euros.
If this would be the case there would possibly be over 250 swimmers with a salary over 100 000$ a year.