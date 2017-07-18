Prize Money at 2017 FINA World Championships Remains Unchanged*

*The prize money remains basically unchanged – with $1,000 more being given to high diving, although

Prize money at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships is almost exactly the same as it was at the 2015 championships. The only difference is that prize money for the women’s high diving event has been increased by $1,000, awarding prizes to the 13th and 14th finishers in the field – bringing it in line with the men’s event.

FINA expanded prize money rapidly at the World Championships in the last quadrennial. From 2013 to 2015, the available prize money (not including swimming World Records) grew by 76%. This increase was in line with a rapid expansion of FINA income. For the period from 2013-2016, an audited report states that FINA’s income was 181,327,361 Swiss Franks ($188 million USD). During the previous four-year period, 2009-2012, their income was just 122 million Swiss ranks ($126 million USD). Total expenditures also grew in that period, but not by as much as income – with FINA earning “excess income” (similar to profits, but for a non-profit organization) of 40 million Swiss Francs ($41.5 million USD), as compared to 16 million Swiss Francs ($16.6 million USD) during the prior period.

In short, in spite of exploding FINA income and profits, they opted not to expand the prize money at the 2017 championships.

FINA’s reporting says that it spends the biggest portion of its “Events Expenditure” bucket on athlete prize money, at 24%. The “Events Expenditure” made up roughly two-thirds of FINA’s overall expenditures from 2013-2016, which means that the amount of total FINA expenditures (16%) spent on prize money trails only the amount spent on Administration expenses (17%).

Below is the splitout of prize money available at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

No. of Events Prize $ Per Total Prize $ Swimming 42 $60,000 $2,520,000 Open Water Swimming 7 $60,000 $420,000 Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000 Men’s High Diving 1 $63,900 $63,900 Women’s High Diving 1 $63,900 $63,900 Solo/Duet Synchro 6 $60,000 $360,000 Team Synchro 3 $17,500 $532,500 Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000 Total $5,460,300 $30,000