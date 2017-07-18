Prize Money at 2017 FINA World Championships Remains Unchanged*

*The prize money remains basically unchanged – with $1,000 more being given to high diving, although
Prize money at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships is almost exactly the same as it was at the 2015 championships. The only difference is that prize money for the women’s high diving event has been increased by $1,000, awarding prizes to the 13th and 14th finishers in the field – bringing it in line with the men’s event.
FINA expanded prize money rapidly at the World Championships in the last quadrennial. From 2013 to 2015, the available prize money (not including swimming World Records) grew by 76%. This increase was in line with a rapid expansion of FINA income. For the period from 2013-2016, an audited report states that FINA’s income was 181,327,361 Swiss Franks ($188 million USD). During the previous four-year period, 2009-2012, their income was just 122 million Swiss ranks ($126 million USD). Total expenditures also grew in that period, but not by as much as income – with FINA earning “excess income” (similar to profits, but for a non-profit organization) of 40 million Swiss Francs ($41.5 million USD), as compared to 16 million Swiss Francs ($16.6 million USD) during the prior period.
In short, in spite of exploding FINA income and profits, they opted not to expand the prize money at the 2017 championships.
FINA’s reporting says that it spends the biggest portion of its “Events Expenditure” bucket on athlete prize money, at 24%. The “Events Expenditure” made up roughly two-thirds of FINA’s overall expenditures from 2013-2016, which means that the amount of total FINA expenditures (16%) spent on prize money trails only the amount spent on Administration expenses (17%).
Below is the splitout of prize money available at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.
|Swimming
|42
|$60,000
|$2,520,000
|Open Water Swimming
|7
|$60,000
|$420,000
|Diving
|13
|$60,000
|$780,000
|Men’s High Diving
|1
|$63,900
|$63,900
|Women’s High Diving
|1
|$63,900
|$63,900
|Solo/Duet Synchro
|6
|$60,000
|$360,000
|Team Synchro
|3
|$17,500
|$532,500
|Water Polo
|2
|$360,000
|$720,000
|Total
|$5,460,300
|1st
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|$80,000
|2nd
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|$70,000
|3rd
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$60,000
|4th
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|5th
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|6th
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|7th
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$7,500
|$20,000
|8th
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$5,000
|$10,000
|9th
|$900
|$900
|10th
|$800
|$800
|11th
|$700
|$700
|12th
|$500
|$500
|13th
|$500
|$500
|14th
|$500
|$500
9 Comments on "Prize Money at 2017 FINA World Championships Remains Unchanged*"
Ryan Murphy is gonna make a cool 40g
They have 180 million dollars yet only offer 5.5 million to the swimmers? I know FINA does other things, but come on, do they even try to hide their corruption? Seriously, how much of that 188 million do you thing is in a private swiss bank accounts owned by old men? Probably alot.
Picturing FINA accountants cheering NCAA athletes in Budapest .
I believe NCAA athletes can accept WC prize money. If I remember right, Schooling made a killing off Kazan.
That was from the Singaporean federation not from FINA
so no money for NCAA athletes?? thats lame. and what about USA swimming?
And for some reason he’s still an “amateur”
It’s a bit convoluted. Athletes can accept reward money from their national federations, but not from FINA, allegedly. There is even gray area in that – you can accept money to cover your costs, which is pretty nebulous. Ultimately, there aren’t so much as ‘rules’ as there are ‘interpretations of rules,’ and as most compliance folks would say, it’s not allowed by or against the rules until you get called before the NCAA to adjudicate it.