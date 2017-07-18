Prize Money at 2017 FINA World Championships Remains Unchanged*

*The prize money remains basically unchanged – with $1,000 more being given to high diving, although

Prize money at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships is almost exactly the same as it was at the 2015 championships. The only difference is that prize money for the women’s high diving event has been increased by $1,000, awarding prizes to the 13th and 14th finishers in the field – bringing it in line with the men’s event.

FINA expanded prize money rapidly at the World Championships in the last quadrennial. From 2013 to 2015, the available prize money (not including swimming World Records) grew by 76%. This increase was in line with a rapid expansion of FINA income. For the period from 2013-2016, an audited report states that FINA’s income was 181,327,361 Swiss Franks ($188 million USD). During the previous four-year period, 2009-2012, their income was just 122 million Swiss ranks ($126 million USD). Total expenditures also grew in that period, but not by as much as income – with FINA earning “excess income” (similar to profits, but for a non-profit organization) of 40 million Swiss Francs ($41.5 million USD), as compared to 16 million Swiss Francs ($16.6 million USD) during the prior period.

In short, in spite of exploding FINA income and profits, they opted not to expand the prize money at the 2017 championships.

FINA’s reporting says that it spends the biggest portion of its “Events Expenditure” bucket on athlete prize money, at 24%. The “Events Expenditure” made up roughly two-thirds of FINA’s overall expenditures from 2013-2016, which means that the amount of total FINA expenditures (16%) spent on prize money trails only the amount spent on Administration expenses (17%).

Below is the splitout of prize money available at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

No. of Events Prize $ Per Total Prize $
Swimming 42 $60,000 $2,520,000
Open Water Swimming 7 $60,000 $420,000
Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000
Men’s High Diving 1 $63,900 $63,900
Women’s High Diving 1 $63,900 $63,900
Solo/Duet Synchro 6 $60,000 $360,000
Team Synchro 3 $17,500 $532,500
Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000
Total $5,460,300
$30,000
SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING MEN’S HIGH DIVING WOMEN’S HIGH DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE) WATER POLO
1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000
2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000
3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000
4th $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000
5th $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000
6th $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000
7th $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000
8th $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000
9th $900 $900
10th $800 $800
11th $700 $700
12th $500 $500
13th $500  $500
14th $500  $500

9 Comments on "Prize Money at 2017 FINA World Championships Remains Unchanged*"

Uberfan

Ryan Murphy is gonna make a cool 40g

1 hour 48 minutes ago
IMs for days

They have 180 million dollars yet only offer 5.5 million to the swimmers? I know FINA does other things, but come on, do they even try to hide their corruption? Seriously, how much of that 188 million do you thing is in a private swiss bank accounts owned by old men? Probably alot.

1 hour 43 minutes ago
Marley09

Picturing FINA accountants cheering NCAA athletes in Budapest .

1 hour 42 minutes ago
sven

I believe NCAA athletes can accept WC prize money. If I remember right, Schooling made a killing off Kazan.

54 minutes 46 seconds ago
Swimnerd

That was from the Singaporean federation not from FINA

47 minutes 27 seconds ago
lilaswimmer

so no money for NCAA athletes?? thats lame. and what about USA swimming?

34 minutes 37 seconds ago
Uberfan

And for some reason he’s still an “amateur”

20 minutes 51 seconds ago
Braden Keith

It’s a bit convoluted. Athletes can accept reward money from their national federations, but not from FINA, allegedly. There is even gray area in that – you can accept money to cover your costs, which is pretty nebulous. Ultimately, there aren’t so much as ‘rules’ as there are ‘interpretations of rules,’ and as most compliance folks would say, it’s not allowed by or against the rules until you get called before the NCAA to adjudicate it.

17 minutes 5 seconds ago
