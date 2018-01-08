Zach Apple Uses Prowess on Walls to Produce In-Season Bests (Video)

Zach Apple produced 2 wins plus 2 monster relay legs for Auburn in their dual today versus Texas. That started with a 19.62 anchor on the 200 medley relay, Auburn’s B team, which ultimately took 3rd behind both A relays. Apple went onto to score wins in the 200 free (1:37.52) and 100 free (43.64).

In the 200, he took down NCAA and American record holder Townley Haas, while in the 100 he led a 1-2 finish for the Tigers. He finished the meet by leading off Auburns 200 free relay in 19.89, which ended up winning in a time of 1:19.43 and saw all 4 of it’s legs break 20 seconds.

Apple commented on the fact that he has been working on his turns in practice over the holidays, particularly trying to catch his short course performances up to his long course times. This past summer, Apple turned heads at the 2017 Phillips 66 Nationals when he dropped a 48.14 in the 100 free prelims to go into finals as the top seed. He ended up finishing 4th in the heat, which earned him a spot on the world championship team, and a gold medal in Budapest.