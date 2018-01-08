Schooling Fly Sweep Helps Texas to 20-Point Win Over Auburn

TEXAS VS. AUBURN

Results

Hosted by Texas

Monday, January 8th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Texas 160, Auburn 140

WOMEN: Texas 175, Auburn 117

The Auburn Tigers hit the road for a dual meet against the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon. The Longhorn women remained undefeated, winning by nearly 60 points. On the men’s side, Texas picked up their 2nd dual meet victory of the season as they edged out Auburn by 20 points.

Texas butterfly standout Joseph Schooling picked up a sweep of his specialty butterfly events. Schooling dominated the 200 fly, taking the early lead in 50.38 en route to his 1:44.95 win. Teammates Sam Pomajevich (1:47.31) and Mason Tenney (1:49.99) joined him under the 1:50 barrier to round out the top 3. Schooling returned for the 100 fly, using his front half speed to take the edge over Auburn’s Liam McCloskey 47.43 to 47.97.

Auburn freestyle ace Zach Apple took on Texas’ defending NCAA champ Townley Haas in the 200 free. Haas took the lead up front, flipping in 47.94 to Apple’s 48.49. Apple made his move on the 3rd 50, however, outsplitting Haas by a full second on both of the back-half 50s to take a dominant 1:37.52 win over Haas (1:39.11). Apple picked up his next win in the 100 free, posting the only aub-44 to win in 43.64 ahead of teammate Peter Holoda (44.26) and Texas’ Brett Ringgold (44.65). Though Ringgold won the individual 50 free in 20.02, out-touching Holoda (20.08) by 6 hundredths, Apple had the fastest 50 free of the day with his 19.89 leadoff in the 200 free relay.

In the backstrokes, Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Ryan Harty battled it out. Harty took a narrow front-half lead in the 100 back, but he ended up tying Gonzalez for the win there as they touched simultaneously in 47.85 at the finish. They returned for the 200 back, with Gonzalez taking it out in 50.38 to establish his lead and winning in 1:42.98 to Harty’s 1:44.06.

The Horns had 4 women win multiple individual events. Freshman Evie Pfeifer stood out as she won the 1000 free in 9:57.48, outpacing All-American teammate Joanna Evans (10:02.40) to win it. Pfeifer came back to win the 400 IM by 3 seconds in 4:17.93, while Evans scratched her remaining events (200 free, 500 free).

Claire Adams and Quinn Carrozza also nabbed freestyle wins for Texas. Adams won the 100 free in 49.29 after taking the 100 back (52.56) earlier in the session. Carrozza got the ball rolling with a 1:47.44 win in the 200 free before going on to win the 200 back in 1:55.26. Teammate Olivia Anderson joined them with a winning double, sweeping the breaststroke events with a 1:01.10 in the 100 breast and a 2:14.63 in the 200 breast.

Two of Auburn’s top performers were Aly Tetzloff and Bailey Nero. In the 100 fly, Tetzloff used her front-half speed to edge out teammate Haley Black, 53.22 to 53.58, while Nero finished 3rd in 55.20. Tetzloff also finished 2nd in the 100 back (53.14) with a new lifetime best. Nero was the 200 fly winner, using her speed on the 3rd 50 to come from behind and clip Texas’ Lauren Case 1:58.55 to 1:58.65.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN:

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 2 Texas (2-4) captured eight events and produced a 160-140 victory over visiting No. 13 Auburn Monday afternoon at UT’s Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Texas opened the meet with a one-two showing from its one-meter divers. All-America sophomore Grayson Campbell claimed the win with 391.28 points, and freshman Jordan Windle followed in second with 355.73 points.

The Longhorns opened the meet’s swimming portion with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, as junior John Shebat and seniors Austin Temple , Joseph Schooling and Brett Ringgold were victorious in 1 minute, 27.91 seconds. Freshman Chris Yeager came from behind in the final couple hundred of yards to edge All-America teammate Jonathan Roberts for the win in the 1,000 freestyle at 9:12.46. Roberts followed closely behind at 9:12.82.

Auburn’s Zach Apple claimed the 200 freestyle, but UT juniors Townley Haas (1:39.11) and Jeff Newkirk (1:39.41) plus Texas sophomore Sam Kline (1:39.50) helped stave off the Tigers’ point gain with second, third and fourth-place finishes.

UT redshirt sophomore Ryan Harty tied Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez for the win in the 100 backstroke at 47.85 seconds. Junior John Shebat , the 2017 NCAA runner-up in the event, took third at 48.60. Auburn’s Tommy Brewer claimed the 100 breaststroke, but UT’s Austin Temple (56.16), Casey Melzer (56.20) and Jared Butler (56.43) chipped in nine points with their second, third and fourth-place finishes.

Schooling, the former two-time NCAA champion in the 200 butterfly, was victorious in the same event Monday at 1:44.95. Freshman Sam Pomajevich finished as the runner-up at 1:47.31 while junior Mason Tenney took third at 1:49.99. Ringgold claimed a tight 50 freestyle race and edged Auburn’s Peter Holoda for the win at 20.02. Holoda settled for second at 20.08.

Auburn’s Gonzalez captured the 200 backstroke, but Harty and Roberts posted second- and third-place finishes to help stave off the Tigers’ point gain. Texas sent a pair of freshmen to the top of the final 500 freestyle standings. JohnThomas Larson took the win at 4:28.04 and held off a late charge from Pomajevich, who settled for second at 4:28.30.

Schooling, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly, claimed the same event Monday in 47.43.

Windle returned to lead the Horns in the three-meter diving event with his second-place total of 360.75 points. Auburn capped the meet with its victory in the 200 freestyle relay, but Texas had already clinched the dual-meet win.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN:

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 5 Texas (6-0) won 14 of 16 events and ran away with a 175-117 victory over No. 12 Auburn Monday afternoon at UT’s Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Texas opened the meet with first-, third- and fourth-place finishes from its one-meter divers. Redshirt junior Murphy Bromberg won the event with 288.75 points, and sophomore Alison Gibson placed third with 282.98 points. Junior Sofia Rauzi took fourth with 269.33 points.

The Longhorns opened the swimming portion of the meet with a one-two finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Sophomores Claire Adams and Kennedy Lohman joined redshirt junior Mimi Schneider and senior Rebecca Millard to take the win in 1 minute, 40.52 seconds. UT juniors Quinn Carrozza , Olivia Anderson , Remedy Rule and Brooke Hansen followed closely behind at 1:40.52.

Freshman Evie Pfeifer gave the Horns their third win in as many events with her mark of 9:57.48 in the 1,000 freestyle. Junior Joanna Evans , the school record in the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle events, took second at 10:02.40. Carrozza led a one-two Texas finish in the 200 freestyle with her winning mark of 1:47.44.

Adams staked the Horns to another win in the 100 backstroke, where she won with room to spare at 52.56. Likewise, Anderson claimed the 100 breaststroke by a wide margin at 1:01.10. Her classmate Hansen added a third-place mark of 1:03.21. Auburn picked up its first win of the day in the 200 butterfly, but sophomore Lauren Case joined Rule to post second- and third-place finishes.

Millard was victorious in the 50 freestyle at 22.80 before junior Meghan O’Brien finished off a Longhorns sweep of the diving events with her three-meter win at 322.65 points. Bromberg, Gibson and Rauzi added second-, third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively. Adams posted her second win of the day with her mark of 49.29 in the 100 freestyle. Millard, Hansen and junior Anelise Diener claimed the second (49.47), third (49.89) and fourth (50.38) spots.

Carrozza notched her second win of the meet with her 1:55.26 in the 200 backstroke. Anderson finished off a sweep of the breaststroke events with her win at 200 yards in 2:14.63. Freshman Logan Shiller posted her first win as a Longhorn and outdistanced the field in the 500 freestyle at 4:56.45. Her classmate Peyton Quattlebaum added a third-place mark of 5:07.92.

Texas declined its points the rest of the way, but nevertheless, Pfeifer was victorious in the 400 IM at 4:17.93. The Horns capped the meet with their win in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:32.86.

PRESS RELEASE – AUBURN:

With the beginning of the championship season just a little more than a month away, Auburn picked up eight individual men’s wins against a top-5 Texas team during an afternoon dual meet on Monday.

“Texas is the three-time defending National Champions and we always know it’s going to be a tough meet,” Auburn head coach Brett Hawke said. “To come away with some wins was outstanding.”

Hugo Gonzalez won all three individual events in which he entered while Zach Apple and Tommy Brewer each won a pair of events as Auburn’s No. 13 men dropped a 160-140 contest to No. 2 Texas.

Gonzalez continued his impressive freshman campaign, tying Ryan Harty for the top spot in the 100 back in 47.85, his second win in the event this season. He then returned to complete his stroke sweep, winning the 200 back in 1:42.98 to again best Harty.

“Hugo is continuing his great year. He’s just a competitor,” Hawke said. “You put him up there against anyone and he is going to find a way to get his hand on the wall. He’s a great asset to the team.”

The freshman from Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain, was not done there, topping all challengers in the 400 IM with a time of 3:48.02, marking the fourth time this season he has won the event and the third time this year he has won three individual events at a meet.

Apple took down NCAA record holder Townley Haas in the 200 free, out-touching the Olympic gold medalist 1:37.52 to 1:39.11. Just five events later the junior was 2-for-2 on the day, leading a 1-2 punch with Peter Holoda in the 100 free. Apple went 43.64 and Holoda 44.26. It was the second runner-up finish for Holoda on the day, who was out-touched by .06 in the 50 free, going 20.08.

“Zach’s really carrying his great summer into another fantastic short course season,” Hawke said. “He’s really establishing himself as one of the best sprinters in the country.”

Brewer earned his first win in the 100 breast in 55.39 and backed it up with a win in the 200, his second of the season, in 2:00.67.

Apple, Holoda, Brody Heck and William McKinney closed out the men’s meet with a win in the 200 free relay in 1:19.43.

In the women’s lanes, Aly Tetzloff won the 100 fly and took second in the 100 back. In the 100 fly, Tetzloff led an Auburn top-two finish with a time of 53.22. Haley Blackwas second in 53.58.

Tetzloff also posted a personal best in the 100 back, going 53.14 to take second, just ahead of Black in third in 54.87, also a personal best.

Bailey Nero won the 200 fly for the fourth time this season, going 1:58.55.

“I thought Bailey Nero was great for us,” Hawke said. “She got the ball rolling for us in the 200 fly. Very composed race and a great tactical race for her.”

Though she couldn’t ever get to the wall first, freshman Carly Cummings was right there all afternoon, finishing second in both breaststrokes, touching in 1:02.31 in the 100 and 2:15.37 in the 200, with her 100 time just .11 seconds off a season best.

Auburn’s No. 12 women dropped the dual meet to the No. 5 Longhorns, 175-117.

“Overall it was just interesting to see where we stand at this point in the season,” Hawke said. “We certainly need to make adjustments going forward in terms of how much rest we give them going into SECs.”

In the diving well, Pete Turnham scored a career-best 383.40 to win the 3-meter and paired it with a third-place showing on the 1-meter (330.23). Alison Maillard led the women with a second-place finish on the 1-meter (284.03). This came just three days after Auburn’s divers were in Knoxville, Tenn., for the three-day Tennessee Diving Invitational.

“Pete did an outstanding job on 3-meter, which is great to see. He continues to build up his confidence,” Auburn diving coach Jeff Shaffer said. “The other individuals had some quality dives but they also made some mistakes on finishing dives, which is something we have to focus on the next several weeks.”

Auburn returns to dual meet action on Jan. 20, when it competes at Florida for an 11 a.m. CT meet. SEC Network will broadcast the meet on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. CT.