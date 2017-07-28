Worlds Medal Table: Manuel Pushes U.S. to Double-Digit Golds on Day 6

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA maintains it’s lead in the swimming medal table through day 6 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. On night 6, Olympic champ Simone Manuel took down World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom in the 100 free, pushing the American golds total into the double digits. The Americans now lead with 10 total golds, while Great Britain (4) has moved ahead of China (3) and Russia (3) for 2nd thanks to Stephen Milne, Nicholas Grainger, Duncan Scott, and James Guy in the 800 free relay.

In terms of total swimming medals of any color, the United States leads with 25 medals. China is approaching the double-digit range with 9 medals, while Russia and Australia are tied for 3rd with 7 medals. Yuliya Efimova and Anton Chupkov swept the 200 breast for the Russians to help them make big moves in the overall standings, while Evgeny Rylov also contributed a gold in the 200 back.

While the USA leads with the highest number of golds in the swimming table, China has the lead in the overall aquatic sports medal table with 12 golds to the USA’s 11. In terms of total medals, however, the United States leads with 31 while China’s 29 total puts them in 2nd.

DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 10 10 5 25
2 Great BritainGreat Britain 4 0 0 4
3 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 3 2 4 9
4 Russian FederationRussian Federation 3 1 3 7
5 ItalyItaly 2 0 3 5
6 BrazilBrazil 1 3 0 4
7 HungaryHungary 1 1 2 4
8 SwedenSweden 1 1 0 2
8 SpainSpain 1 1 0 2
10 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
10 CanadaCanada 1 0 1 2
12 AustraliaAustralia 0 5 2 7
13 JapanJapan 0 3 2 5
14 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
14 GermanyGermany 0 1 0 1
16 UkraineUkraine 0 0 1 1
16 NetherlandsNetherlands 0 0 1 1
16 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
16 BelarusBelarus 0 0 1 1
16 FranceFrance 0 0 1 1
Total 28 29 28 85

DAY 6 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 12 11 6 29
2 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 11 12 8 31
3 Russian FederationRussian Federation 11 4 6 21
4 Great BritainGreat Britain 5 2 1 8
5 FranceFrance 5 1 2 8
6 ItalyItaly 3 3 8 14
7 BrazilBrazil 2 3 2 7
8 AustraliaAustralia 1 5 2 8
9 SpainSpain 1 3 0 4
10 CanadaCanada 1 1 3 5
11 HungaryHungary 1 1 2 4
12 NetherlandsNetherlands 1 1 1 3
13 SwedenSweden 1 1 0 2
14 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
14 MalaysiaMalaysia 1 0 1 2
16 JapanJapan 0 3 4 7
17 GermanyGermany 0 2 1 3
18 UkraineUkraine 0 1 7 8
19 Democratic People's Republic of KoreaDemocratic People’s Republic of Korea 0 1 1 2
20 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
20 EcuadorEcuador 0 1 0 1
20 MexicoMexico 0 1 0 1
23 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
23 BelarusBelarus 0 0 1 1
Total 57 58 58 173

Rafael

Underwhelming Australia.. (Also bad luck for C1 out)

If Seebohm does not win tomorrow, no medal golds, has this ever happened? (Strongest olympic even by far, 7th place from Semis Hosszu time is better than Bronze time at Rio)

1 hour 41 minutes ago
75M FREE

In ’96 Atlanta, it took Aussies until Day 7 to finally strike gold (Susie O’Neill and Kieren Perkins).

1 hour 28 minutes ago
Rafael

Well.. but if Seebhom does not win.. it is over, no other Aussie can win gold

1 hour 22 minutes ago
75M FREE

Mixed 400 Free Relay? Yes, on paper USA beats them. On paper.

44 minutes 47 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

25 Medals – after day 6 !!! Impressive

1 hour 18 minutes ago
Ankoor Biswas

Make that 12 golds. The US women just won the water polo title.

1 hour 5 minutes ago
