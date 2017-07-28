Worlds Medal Table: Manuel Pushes U.S. to Double-Digit Golds on Day 6

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA maintains it’s lead in the swimming medal table through day 6 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. On night 6, Olympic champ Simone Manuel took down World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom in the 100 free, pushing the American golds total into the double digits. The Americans now lead with 10 total golds, while Great Britain (4) has moved ahead of China (3) and Russia (3) for 2nd thanks to Stephen Milne, Nicholas Grainger, Duncan Scott, and James Guy in the 800 free relay.

In terms of total swimming medals of any color, the United States leads with 25 medals. China is approaching the double-digit range with 9 medals, while Russia and Australia are tied for 3rd with 7 medals. Yuliya Efimova and Anton Chupkov swept the 200 breast for the Russians to help them make big moves in the overall standings, while Evgeny Rylov also contributed a gold in the 200 back.

While the USA leads with the highest number of golds in the swimming table, China has the lead in the overall aquatic sports medal table with 12 golds to the USA’s 11. In terms of total medals, however, the United States leads with 31 while China’s 29 total puts them in 2nd.

DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States of America 10 10 5 25 2 Great Britain 4 0 0 4 3 People’s Republic of China 3 2 4 9 4 Russian Federation 3 1 3 7 5 Italy 2 0 3 5 6 Brazil 1 3 0 4 7 Hungary 1 1 2 4 8 Sweden 1 1 0 2 8 Spain 1 1 0 2 10 South Africa 1 0 1 2 10 Canada 1 0 1 2 12 Australia 0 5 2 7 13 Japan 0 3 2 5 14 Poland 0 1 0 1 14 Germany 0 1 0 1 16 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 16 Netherlands 0 0 1 1 16 Denmark 0 0 1 1 16 Belarus 0 0 1 1 16 France 0 0 1 1

DAY 6 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE