World Champs Detti, Paltrinieri, Pellegrini Sign For Energy For Swim

Seven Italian swimmers have signed contracts to compete at the Energy for Swim 2018 meet, including 2017 World champs Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Federica Pellegrini.

The rest of the roster includes 2018 European champs Alessandro Miressi, Margherita Panziera and Simona Quadarella, along with short course European champ Luca Dotto. The seven are the first contracted swimmers announced from the host country, which is coming off of a breakout year at the European Championships.

A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.

Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.

A number of high-profile athletes have publicly signed on to compete at the meet even after FINA’s warning, though it’s still unclear if the meet will proceed (or if all contracted athletes will compete) if the meet remains outside of FINA authorization.

You can see the full list below:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

Athlete Nation 1 Adam Peaty GBR 2 Alessandro Miressi ITA 3 Alexandr Krasnykh RUS 4 Anastasia Fesikova RUS 5 Andrew Minakov RUS 6 Bethany Galat USA 7 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 8 Chad Le Clos RSA 9 Chase Kalisz USA 10 Danas Rapsys LTU 11 David Verraszto HUN 12 Duncan Scott GBR 13 Emily Seebohm AUS 14 Federica Pellegrini ITA 15 Femke Heermskerk NED 16 Gabriele Detti ITA 17 Georgia Davies GBR 18 Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA 19 Gunnar Bentz USA 20 Jacob Pebley USA 21 Katie Meili USA 22 Katinka Hosszu HUN 23 Kendyl Stewart USA 24 Kliment Kolesnikov RUS 25 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE 26 Laszlo Cseh HUN 27 Lia Neal USA 28 Lisa Bratton USA 29 Luca Dotto ITA 30 Margherita Panziera ITA 31 Maria Ugolkova RUS 32 Mark Szaranek GBR 33 Max Litchfield GBR 34 Mehdy Metella FRA 35 Michael Andrew USA 36 Michelle Coleman SWE 37 Mikhail Romanchuk UKR 38 Pieter Timmers BEL 39 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 40 Ryan Murphy USA 41 Sarah Sjostrom SWE 42 Sergey Fesikov RUS 43 Sergii Shevtsov UKR 44 Simona Quadarella ITA 45 Siobhan O’Connor GBR 46 Tom Shields USA 47 Veronika Andrusenko RUS

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner.