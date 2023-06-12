World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 1 Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 French Elite Championships began with a humongous bang, as Leon Marchand fired off the 4th fastest 200m breaststroke performance in history.

The 21-year-old Arizona State University’s time of 2:06.59 destroyed the previous French national record by over 2 seconds and scorched the field by over 3 seconds.

We’ve previously reported how Marchand has said he does not plan on racing the 200m breast at next month’s World Championships, despite easily qualifying. The versatile superstar is keeping this option open, however, for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additional World Championships qualifiers included newly-minted French national Anastasia Kirpichnikova.

The 22-year-old clocked a time of 4:08.70 to end a seven-year drought of French women not competing in this event at a major international event.

Day 1 French World Championships Qualifiers