Lithuania’s 14-Yr-Old Tajus Juska Posts 51.13 100 Free Among Multiple Age Records

2023 LITHUANIAN JUNIOR-YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 9th – June 11th

Vilnius, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2023 Lithuanian Junior-Youth Swimming Championships concluded over the weekend with teenager Tajus Juska once again having a major impact on the competition.

After already wreaking havoc on Lithuanian age records for 14-year-olds earlier this season, the Kaunas native was back at it in the sprint free and fly events.

Juska produced an age record-setting mark of 23.32 in the boys’ 50m freestyle, easily overtaking his previous personal best of 23.79 clocked just last month.

In the 100m free, Juska put up an effort of 51.13 for another new age record, surpassing his prior PB of 51.78 established in April.

He also hit outings of 24.79 and 55.00 in the boys’ 50m and 100m butterfly races, respectively. The former sliced .19 off his previous career-quickest result of 24.98 while the latter destroyed his old personal best of 56.01 logged in April.

For perspective, Juska’s results would rank in the upper echelon of best-ever American performers aged 13-14. His 50m free would rank the teen 3rd, ahead of Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel when he was that age.

Additionally, Juska’s 100m free time sits just .01 outside of American Thomas Heilman‘s national age group record of 51.12 while the Lithuanian’s 100m fly would rank him as the 5th swiftest American 13-14-year-old in history.

Additional Notes