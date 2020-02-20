Wog Sets 100 Breast Meet Record To Open U SPORTS Championships

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kelsey Wog kicked off the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championships with a bang on Thursday morning, lowering the meet record in the women’s 100 breaststroke as she looks for a fourth-straight title.

Wog, currently in her fourth year at the University of Manitoba, punched in a time of 1:05.05, breaking the 11-year-old mark of 1:05.16 set by UBC’s Annamay Pierse in 2009. That was the same year that Pierse would go on to set the long course world record in the 200 breast, registering a 2:20.12 in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Rome.

The preliminaries on all three days of the meet will be contested in short course meters, and finals will be long course.

The 21-year-old Wog also nearly broke the championship mark in the 50 breast with her split. Turning in 30.96, she was just 0.26 off of the 30.70 record that’s held jointly by Calgary’s Fiona Doyle (2015) and Wog (2019).

Also on fire during the first session was Victoria’s Danielle Hanus and McGill’s Clement Secchi, who both earned the top seeds in the women’s and men’s 50 back and 100 fly.

Hanus first led the women’s sprint back event in a time of 26.63, tying her best time from December of 2016, and coming less than a half-second off of Kylie Masse‘s meet record of 26.15. Hanus was the silver medalist behind Masse in each of the last two years.

Rachel Rode of Toronto, who was fourth last year and third in 2018, qualified second in 27.05, with the next-fastest swimmer over a second back.

Hanus followed up about half an hour later by earning the top qualifying time in the women’s 100 fly, touching in 58.21 to improve on her previous personal best by 0.03. Hanus was the bronze medalist last season, and the runner-up, Hannah Genich of Toronto, qualified second in 58.88.

In the men’s 50 back, Secchi, the defending champion, was 24.52 for the number one seed, followed by Montreal’s Thomas Lafontaine-Giguere (24.76) and 2018 champion Robert Hill (24.80) of Calgary. Secchi’s personal best stands at a blistering 24.19.

OTHER EVENTS