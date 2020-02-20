McCullagh International Open Meet: Day 1 Prelims Roundup

McCullagh International Open Meet 2020

February 20th-23rd

Bangor Aurora Leisure Complex, Northern Ireland

LCM

Meet Info

Meet Preview

Live Stream

The McCullagh International Open Meet kicked off today at the Bangor Aurora Complex in Northern Ireland, the first of 4 days of racing. The meet is laid out as the Olympics will be this summer, with prelims in the evening and finals in the morning. As we reported last month, a number of British athletes will be in action this weekend including Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott, as well as a host of others International names.

The first event of the evening resulted in an Irish Senior Record for the team from ARDS (Amelia Kane, Rebecca Reid, Ellie McKibbin, Victoria Catterson) in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. They touched in a time of 8:28.85, knocking down the previous mark of 8:34.21 set by UCD in 2013.

Commonwealth Champion Aimee Willmott leads the field ahead of the women’s 400IM final tomorrow morning after her prelims swim of 4:39.61. Seeded 2nd and 3rd behind her are 16-year-old Katie Shanahan and IM veteran Hannah Miley, who went 4:47.09 and 4:49.71, respectively.

World Championship bronze medalist Luke Greenbank and World University Games bronze medalist Joe Litchfield were both up in the men’s 50m backstroke. A strong start from Litchfield secured the top seed time for him ahead of tomorrow’s semi final with 25.82, while Greenbank goes in 3rd with 26.24. He is followed closely by Rory McEvoy of the National Centre Dublin who touched in 26.30.

In the women’s equivalent, Irish Senior Record holder Danielle Hill qualifies in 28.78 (her record sitting at 27.95), while University of Stirling swimmer Kathleen Dawson leads the strong field with 28.36.

The 100m freestyle delivered fast heat swims across the board for both men and women. Mona McSharry (57.90)and Maria Godden (57.60) were the only two women under the 58 mark. In the men’s field, Duncan Scott was the only swimmer under the 50 mark with 49.11. Rio 2016 Olympian Shane Ryan goes in behind him with 50.12.

The visiting British swimmers dominated the field in the women’s 200m butterfly, with Commonwealth 2018 champion in this event Alys Thomas leading the way in 2:10.81, 3 seconds off her entry time of 2:07.40. She is followed closely by Loughborough’s Charlotte Atkinson in 2:11.45 and Hannah Miley with 2:18.05, who undertook the gruelling 400IM, 200 fly double this evening.

The men’s 200m butterfly saw Olympic hopeful Brendan Hyland in action. He eased back on the 3rd 50 yet still posted a respectable 2:01.59 ahead of tomorrow morning’s final (the Olympic A standard sitting at 1:56.48 and Hyland’s PB 1:56.55). He’ll be up against Edward Mildred and Max Litchfield tomorrow who posted times of 1:59.66 and 2:01.39, respectively.

The final individual event of the evening saw stacked fields in both the men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke events. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (1:07.48), Molly Renshaw (1:08.37) and Mona McSharry (1:08.48) were the fastest three qualifiers for the women while in the men’s, World Record holder Adam Peaty put on an impressive display as he cruised to touch in 58.90.

In the second round of relays of the night, City of Glasgow led both the men’s field (3:53.77) and the women’s (4:23.96) in the 4x100m medley relay.