WISCA Poll: Final Poll Shows Madison W. and Monona Grove Hang on to #1

In the final poll of the season, the margins of Madison West and Monona Grove‘s leads have remained virtually unchanged. Following the weekend of sectional meets, Madison West‘s points went down by 6, while Monona Grove went up by 7.

The sectionals are the big news from last week, and here is a list of the sectional team champions:

Division 1

Madison West

Arrowhead

Franklin

Bayport

Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial

Eau Claire Memorial

Division 2

Monona Grove

Ashwaubenon

Elkhorn

Lakeland Union

Madison West cruised to wins in 6 of 12 events at their sectional, but only managed to hold of Middleton by 35 points. Middleton, ranked 6th in this round of polling, had 3 event wins and was backed up by a plethora of top 8 finishes.

Meanwhile, Monona Grove won a whopping 8 of 12 events at their sectional, including all 3 relays. Their swims were noticeably off their seed times however, pointing towards the idea that they didn’t rest for the meet.

The results from all the sectionals can be found at here. (Under “Tournament Information”, click the “Sectionals” tab, and all the results links will be there.)

The Division 2 state meet has been scored out based on the psych sheet, resulting in the following top 10:

Monona Grove – 299 Madison Edgewood – 177 Ashwaubenon – 164 Elkhorn – 150.5 Sturgeon Bay – 143 Plymouth – 132 Lakeland – 130.5 Baraboo – 120 Brown Deer – 107 Fort Atkinson – 83

You can view the full scoring out of the psych sheet here.

Those result of scoring out the psych sheet differs pretty drastically from this poll once you get past the top 2 spots. The Division 1 psych sheet hasn’t been scored out yet.

The WIAA State Meet will be held in Friday and Saturday, February 16-17th, at the UW Natatorium in Madison. The D2 meet will be held on Friday, with diving beginning at 2:30pm, and swimming commencing at 6:30pm. The D1 meet will be on Saturday, with diving at 10:00am, and swimming at 3:00pm. All-day tickets will be sold at the doors for $6.

2/11 Polls:

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY