Daily Dunks: What Olympian Duncan Scott Thinks About When Training

British Olympian Duncan Scott has accomplished head-turning feats at just 20 years of age, so when the national record holder speaks up about tips for aspiring elite athletes, people listen. In his ‘Daily Dunks’ video series, Scott partnered with Scottish Water to bring enlightening information and advice for racing, training and life outside of the pool. His latest clip below describes what the young double silver medalist from Rio thinks about when in training.

“If you’re not thinking about your next laps, somebody else will be,” is one piece of knowledge Scott shares, impressing upon age group swimmers to be invested in their own training.

Scott encourages up-and-coming swimmers to ‘always be doing something’ when swimming laps, whether that be counting strokes, counting underwater kicks or focusing on body position.

“Always thinking pays dividends in the long-term,” Scott advises.

The University of Stirling-trained versatile athlete followed up his Rio performance with World Championships gold as a member of Britain’s 4x200m freestyle relay. His personal best of 47.90 in the 100m freestyle from the 2017 British National Championships established a new British national record and marked the first time a GBR swimmer dipped under the 48-second threshold in the event. Scott will be competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April.