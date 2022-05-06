Winter Juniors Qualifier Joey Chang Commits to Army (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joey Chang, a junior at Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California has committed to join the United States Military Academy in West Point’s class of 2027. Chang is primarily a freestyler who does his club swimming with Irvine NOVA.

Chang’s lifetime bests include:

50 free: 20.62

100 free: 45.75

200 free: 1:39.49

500 free: 4:39.63

200 IM: 1:52.00

At the 2021 Winter Juniors West in Austin, Texas, Chang competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 back, with his highest finish coming in the 200 free with a 38th place finish. He also played a key role on several of NOVA’s relays, splitting 1:38.93 on their 5th place 800 free relay, 45.05 on their 400 free relay and led off in 20.62 on their 200 free relay.

With 15 months before he is set to arrive on campus, Chang projects to make an immediate impact for the Knights when gets to West Point. Chang’s 11th grade lifetime bests would put him in contention to be on Army’s sprint free relays and his lifetime bests would have qualified for the B final in the 50 free and 200 free at this year’s Patriot League Championships, while his 100 free would have finished 17th.

Army has been building momentum under third year head coach Brandt Nigro, putting together strong recruiting classes to challenge their archrival Navy in the Patriot League. Chang joins breaststroker Kalvin Hahn and freestyler/backstroker Thomas Hadji in Army’s class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.