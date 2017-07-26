Look Who Did NOT Make the Men’s 100 Free Top 16 In Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A marquis event at any swim meet is the big boys’ 100m freestyle, as athletic and technical prowess combine into a fast fury of pure power for two lengths of the 50m pool. The race is also one of the most anticipated due to its unpredictability – play it too safe in the prelims and you miss a spot, go out too aggressively and you don’t have much left for the semifinal later on the same day.

Such was the case this morning in Budapest, where 2 of SwimSwam’s predicted top 8 finishers didn’t even make it into the top 16. Dropping the 200m fly event, Singapore’s Joseph Schooling looked to be focusing on this 100m free event, using his speed he’s shown so often in his Olympic gold medal-winning 100m fly race. But the Texas swimmer managed just 48.86 to fall to 17th and be rendered first reserve for tonight’s semifinal, a spot in which he relinquished to Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact Russia’s Vladimir Morozov was as far back as 24th after this morning’s heats. For the man who carries a season-best of 48.28 and a personal best of 47.62, one would expect the former USC Trojan to make it into the top 16 at the very least. We positioned him as 5th in our top 8 predictions and that seemed to be a safe prediction based on his 4×100 free split of 47.52 from night 1 here in Budapest.

Finally, the bronze medalist from this same event in 2015, Argentina’s Federico Grabich checked in this morning with just the 27th fastest time, also rendering him out of the final. His AM swim of 49.09 is a far cry from the 48.12 produced in Kazan for 3rd place behind China’s Ning Zetao (not present here in Budapest) and Cameron McEvoy‘s 47.95.

Reminder of the top 16 from this morning’s semifinal: