What’s Going On in Non-Aquatic Sports in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Braden Keith contributed to this report.

Here at SwimSwam, we obviously spend the vast majority of our time focusing on swimming, diving, and water polo. But we’d be remiss to imply that our sports happen in a vacuum — there’s a whole world out there of fallout in the wake of the Olympic cancellation, and aquatics is just one realm impacted.

We’ve compiled some notable storylines, some lighter than others, from sports across the globe to give you a sense of what’s going on… and maybe give you some extracurricular reading to pass the time.