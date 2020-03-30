Swimming From Home Talk Show: Cody Miller on Staying Busy through Quarantine

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Any time I get to talk to Cody Miller is a treat, mostly because we are both dudes who like swimming and making videos. Cody was kind enough to speak with me through his last few weeks, which were packed to say the least. He’s done his best to stay busy throughout this time at home, and is lucky enough that he gets to get out of the house to go workout at a crossfit gym that is still open. He also shares his take (which you can also watch here) on the impact of an Olympic postponement.