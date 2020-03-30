Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swim England Twitter Provides Tips for At Home Training Program

We are all stuck indoors. Like most other situations humans are put into, we are starting to adapt. Swim England is one of the latest to start giving out tips on how you can maintain a training program from home. Check out their twitter page below for all the details

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!