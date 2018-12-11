What Your Goggles Say About You

SwimSwam Pulse: 89% Say Seliskar Should Stick To 200 IM Overwhelmingly, SwimSwam voters encouraged Andrew Seliskar to stick with the 200 IM, rather than challenging Townley Haas in the 500 free.

Ben Sutton Letter To Parents: Excellence Requires Sacrifice The following is an e-mail that comes to us courtesy of Ben Sutton of the Fort Wayne Swim Team. Sutton sent the…

To the Conflicted College Swimmer It is very common for the thought of “Is this sport really worth it?” to cross the minds of collegiate swimmers at some point in their career. At the end of the day, we need to take the time to think about our “why.”

Less Is More in Swim Parenting Your kids will be happy, well-adjusted, self-sufficient and swim about the same or better than if you are overly involved.