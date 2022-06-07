Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Water Rescue by UVM Swimmer-Turned-NYPD Officer Captured on Video

by Riley Overend 0

June 06th, 2022 News

Emily Healy’s love of swimming may have helped save a life a couple months ago.

The former University of Vermont swimmer and current NYPD officer jumped to action when she saw a distressed woman, fully dressed, struggling 15 yards from the shore of the Central Park Reservoir on April 12.

“Her clothing had become a flotation device or somewhat – it was keeping her up,” said Healy, who has swam for the NYPD swim team since it started a few years ago. “As we’re watching her, I noticed that her head starts to dip under the water.”

That’s when Healy hurdled a chest-high fence, leaped into the chilly water, and towed the woman back to shore. The woman was then transported to St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to be just fine.  

“I swam in high school and college and competed year-round for that, so while it wasn’t the warmest pool I’ve ever been in, it’s good, and it was nice to say I have the skill set to go help this woman,” Healy said. “That’s my job, and that’s one of the best parts of my job: helping people.”

At Vermont, Healy was a versatile swimmer who gravitated toward IM and distance freestyle events as her career progressed. She earned top-15 finishes during each of her four trips to the America East Championships as a Catamount.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he came to SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor in the …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!