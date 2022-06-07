Water Rescue by UVM Swimmer-Turned-NYPD Officer Captured on Video

Emily Healy’s love of swimming may have helped save a life a couple months ago.

The former University of Vermont swimmer and current NYPD officer jumped to action when she saw a distressed woman, fully dressed, struggling 15 yards from the shore of the Central Park Reservoir on April 12.

“Her clothing had become a flotation device or somewhat – it was keeping her up,” said Healy, who has swam for the NYPD swim team since it started a few years ago. “As we’re watching her, I noticed that her head starts to dip under the water.”

That’s when Healy hurdled a chest-high fence, leaped into the chilly water, and towed the woman back to shore. The woman was then transported to St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to be just fine.

“I swam in high school and college and competed year-round for that, so while it wasn’t the warmest pool I’ve ever been in, it’s good, and it was nice to say I have the skill set to go help this woman,” Healy said. “That’s my job, and that’s one of the best parts of my job: helping people.”

At Vermont, Healy was a versatile swimmer who gravitated toward IM and distance freestyle events as her career progressed. She earned top-15 finishes during each of her four trips to the America East Championships as a Catamount.