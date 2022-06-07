Andrew Nguyen Named New Rose Bowl Aquatics Head Coach

Rose Bowl Aquatics has named Andrew Nguyen as their next head coach, according to a release put out by the team. Nguyen currently serves as the head coach of Scottsdale Aquatic Club in the Greater Phoenix area, a role which he took on just this past August. He will start in his new role at Rose Bowl in August.

Although his stint at Scottsdale Aquatic Club turned out to be short-lived, it wasn’t without its highlights. Under Nguyen’s leadership, Scottsdale Aquatic Club won the team title at the Speedo Sectionals in Austin, Texas this March.

Nguyen is one of the rising stars in U.S. club coaching, having spent the early years of his career at Bellevue Club Swim Team in Bellevue, Washington. He served as an Age Group coach in Bellevue from 2009-2016, then was head coach of the esteemed club from 2016 to August of 2021, when he moved to Scottdale. While head coach at Bellevue Club Swim Team, the team was a Gold Medal club and won the 2019 Winter Junior Championship – West team title. Under Nguyen’s leadership, Bellevue Club Swim Team was also among the top 5 clubs in the country for the 2020 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Team. The team also recorded a 6th-place finish at the 2019 Speedo Summer Junior Nationals under Nguyen’s watch.

Nguyen also specializes in strength and conditioning, having served as a strength and conditioning coach for the Fitter and Faster Tour.

Nguyen was an accomplished swimmer in his own right, having swum collegiately for the University of Washington. He was a Pac-10 finalist in all 4 of his years at Washington, graduating in 2010. Before his college career, Nguyen grew up in La Canada, California and swam for Rose Bowl Swim Team and Swim Pasadena in his youth.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center president and executive director Jimmy Francis said of the hire, “Andrew is a highly regarded coach who distinguished himself during a very competitive search process. His commitment to character development, inclusion, community building, and competitive excellence will be instrumental in continuing the long history of success of the program.”

Rose Bowl won the men’s team title at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet this past December. They also won the men’s title at the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships West meet in August of 2021.