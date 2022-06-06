William Layton, Eryk Elizondo, Max Wetteland Commit to St. Thomas’ Class of ’26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

William Layton, Eryk Elizondo, and Max Wetteland have all announced their verbal commitments to NAIA St. Thomas University for the fall of 2022.

Layton competes for Marlin Coast Swimming Club in Australia.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Saint Thomas University in Fall of 2022! I’m looking forward to continuing both my athletic and academic endeavors. As an international student from Australia, I am very thankful for this opportunity. I would like to thank my friends and family who have helped me get to this point, as well Rick Paine from ACC Recruits who helped connect me with STU to give me this amazing opportunity. The additional support I have received from Coach Caesar throughout the recruitment process has been great, and I look forward to swimming for STU. Go Bobcats!”

Layton currently studies at St. Andrews Catholic College in Redlynch, Queensland, Australia. Queensland is known as a large swimming hub in the country of Australia that produced Olympians like Ariane Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown. Layton primarily swims the sprint freestyle and butterfly events.

Best Times LCM (with SCY conversions):

50 freestyle: 24.53 (21.37)

100 freestyle: 52.39 (45.75)

200 freestyle: 1:55.96 (1:41.58)

100 fly: 55.98 (49.17)

Eryk Elizondo is from Murrieta, California and recently graduated from Murrieta Mesa High School.

“🐾 Let’s go Bobcats🐾”

Elizondo competes for Riverside Aquatics Association in Riverside, California. He primarily specializes in the freestyle events, with some range into the sprint backstroke races. Elizondo currently holds the USA Swimming Futures cut in the 50 freestyle, which he just earned back in March at the 2022 CIF Sectional Championships.

Best Times SCY:

50 freestyle: 21.37

100 freestyle: 47.07

200 freestyle: 1:45.03

500 freestyle: 4:41.50

100 butterfly: 53.10

Max Wetteland is a sprinter from Bettendorf, Iowa who holds USA Futures cuts in the 100 fly, 50 fly, and 200 IM.

“So excited to officially announce I’ll be attending STU this fall! Sitting outside freezing trying to take a good photo made me eager to be warm for the next 4 years of my life. Super grateful for Coach Asadi for giving me this amazing opportunity and thankful for everyone else who helped me along the way!”

Best Times SCY:

50 freestyle: 21.00

100 butterfly: 51.06

200 IM: 1:54.50

100 freestyle: 46.75

100 backstroke: 51.01

100 breaststroke: 58.80

Wetteland, Elizondo, and Layton all would have been among the top sprinters on St. Thomas’ roster last season. With their converted times, Layton would have ranked 6th in the 50 freestyle, 2nd in the 100 freestyle, and 2nd in the 200 freestyle, Elizondo would have been 6th in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle events, and Wettleland would have ranked 2nd in the 50 freestyle, 4th in the 100 butterfly, 2nd in the 200 IM, and 7th in the 100 freestyle. All three swimmers should have an immediate impact on the roster in both relay and individual events if they can meet their best times.

At the 2022 Sun Coast Championships, St. Thomas placed 3rd overall in its first year as a program. The team was led by William Birkett in the sprint freestyle events as he finished 5th in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 200 freestyle. Birkett is a rising sophomore at St. Thomas, meaning he’ll have three seasons of overlap with all three swimmers.

With their commitments, Wetteland, Elizondo, and Layton will join Julius Schmid, Kyle Hultzer, Alex Tovar, Landon Emmons, Jesse Lower, Daniel Laureyssens, Matthew Tarafa, Love Mellegard Fasten, and Adam Conrad in St. Thomas’ class of 2026 as the team continues to build its power leading into its second season.

