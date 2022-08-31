Water Polo Anywhere, Anytime! Global Inflatable Goals by Anti Wave

Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave is pleased to announce the successful release of their new range of Inflatable water Polo Goals – the Global Inflatable Goals.

Recently featured at the 2022 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics event facilities (pictured below), the Global Inflatable goals are quickly becoming a world-wide favourite.

The Global Inflatable Goals were developed by Anti Wave to bring the game of Polo to all clubs and pools around the world, anywhere, anytime!

The goals feature; machine welded heavy-duty oversized inflation tubes, replaceable heavy duty Net, SS316 D Rings on each side, and an oversized heavy duty waterproof carry bag with extra space for balls and caps. A small puncture repair kit is also included.

The Global Inflatable goals are now available in three sizes; SNR (3m x 0.9m), JNR (2.15m x 0.75m) and Beach Polo (2.5m x 0.8m), catering to a wide range of ages as well as training and competition needs.

The Goals are designed and tested to withstand harsh Australian conditions, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor pools around the world, as well as the popular open water FINA Beach Polo and HaBaWaba polo formats.

The Inflatable Goals are easily transportable with an oversized, heavy duty waterproof carry bag that includes more than enough space for the Goal, the Hand Pump and a few extra balls and players caps.

The Global Inflatable Goals range by Anti Wave blend high quality, durable materials and components with a compact and easy to transport and lightweight design.

For more information on the goals, or to locate your local Authorised Reseller visit Anti Wave Global www.anti.to. For more information and ordering in the USA visit Anti Wave USA www.antiwave.com.

Anti Wave – Official Partner of USA Water Polo:

Anti Wave USA is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to water polo in the USA by renewing its partnership as the Official Suppliers of Polo Goals and Polo Fields to USA Water Polo.

Anti Wave – more than 50 years of aquatics innovation:

Anti Wave equipment has been an important part of aquatics in the USA since 1972, when founder and USA Polo Goalie Anti Kajlich first developed the Anti Goal in Seattle, USA. The Anti Goal then went on to be selected for the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Since then, Anti Wave equipment has become an integral part of Swim and Polo in the USA and around the world – from ever important local clubs and pools, right up to National and International competition event facilities.

Anti Wave has a dedicated and widespread network of Authorised Resellers and Distributers throughout the USA and worldwide, ensuring the best product availability and service to all customers.

Anti Wave products are designed and tested in Australia.

